HBO GO Now Available in App Stores in Indonesia with a 7-Day Free Trial

HBO GO is now available in Indonesia as a standalone service. The streaming app is accessible on HBOGOAsia.com and can be downloaded from the App Store or Play Store for IDR60,000* (approximately US$4) a with a 7-day free trial.

In Indonesia, the app launched in 2019 and continues to be available via Telkomsel's Maxstream, First Media and IndiHome.

"Thanks to our local distribution partners, the app has already got off to a flying start in Indonesia. Now, consumers have another method of accessing our great content with a free trial and no obligation," said Clement Schwebig, Managing Director of WarnerMedia Entertainment Networks, Southeast Asia, Pacific and China, which operates HBO in Asia. "Through HBO GO, viewers can watch the latest Hollywood blockbuster movies and series - as well as Asian content - anytime, anywhere."

A number of HBO Asia Originals have been filmed in Indonesia, with local cast and crews. For example, award-winning Joko Anwar directed both Halfworlds S1 and Folklore; Reza Rahadian and Arifin Putra star in Halfworlds S1; Adinia Wirasti appears in both Halfworlds S1 and Grisse; and Alexandra Gottardo has roles in Grisse and Food Lore.

HBO GO allows subscribers unlimited access to stream thousands of hours of non-stop and uncut entertainment from the latest first-run Hollywood blockbusters and exclusive original content from HBO, HBO Asia and CINEMAX, to Asian movies, series and all-time favourite kids' programmes over multiple connected devices.

Within the app, the live TV function can stream six of WarnerMedia Entertainment Networks' channels: HBO, HBO SIGNATURE, HBO HITS, HBO FAMILY, CineMax and RED BY HBO. Each HBO GO account can be viewed on two concurrent streams across five registered devices and the service has Airplay and Chromecast functionality.

In Asia, HBO GO is also available in Hong Kong, the Philippines, Malaysia, Singapore and Vietnam, and will be launching in even more territories and with new partners soon.





Related Articles View More TV Stories