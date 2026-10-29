Guillermo Races Bobby and Graham Rahal in Kimmel Segment

NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. No password required. Sign Up







Guillermo Rodriguez raced against drivers Bobby and Graham Rahal in a segment that aired on Jimmy Kimmel Live, pairing on-track competition with a discussion of heart valve health. The bit, sponsored by Edwards Lifesciences, built its premise around a comparison between the function of car engine valves and heart valves.

The segment centered on Guillermo, Kimmel's longtime sidekick, going head to head with the Rahals, a father-son pairing in professional racing. The framing of the piece tied the mechanics of racing performance to cardiac health, using the shared concept of functional valves as the connecting thread between the two subjects.

The feature folded in health messaging from Edwards Lifesciences alongside the racing competition, using Guillermo's participation to keep the tone light while introducing the valve health angle to viewers.

The appearance kept its focus on the race itself and the comparison at its core, pairing Guillermo's on-screen presence with the Rahals' background in competitive driving to deliver the segment's sponsored message.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 2 Days 16 Hrs 45 Min 23 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone