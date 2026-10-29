Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
Guillermo Races Bobby and Graham Rahal in Kimmel Segment
The segment links fast cars to heart valve function as part of a sponsored feature.
Guillermo Rodriguez raced against drivers Bobby and Graham Rahal in a segment that aired on Jimmy Kimmel Live, pairing on-track competition with a discussion of heart valve health. The bit, sponsored by Edwards Lifesciences, built its premise around a comparison between the function of car engine valves and heart valves.
The segment centered on Guillermo, Kimmel's longtime sidekick, going head to head with the Rahals, a father-son pairing in professional racing. The framing of the piece tied the mechanics of racing performance to cardiac health, using the shared concept of functional valves as the connecting thread between the two subjects.
The feature folded in health messaging from Edwards Lifesciences alongside the racing competition, using Guillermo's participation to keep the tone light while introducing the valve health angle to viewers.
The appearance kept its focus on the race itself and the comparison at its core, pairing Guillermo's on-screen presence with the Rahals' background in competitive driving to deliver the segment's sponsored message.
Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime.
Popular episode