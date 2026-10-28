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Gabourey Sidibe on Eating Her Own Arm for American Horror Story

The actress described the scary sets and props on her current horror series.

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Gabourey Sidibe talked about her role on American Horror Story during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, describing a scene that required her to eat her own arm. She also discussed the scary sets and props used on the production as part of the conversation with host Jimmy Kimmel.

Sidibe spent part of the segment on a lighter topic, talking about Halloween plans for her twins and what they are planning to dress up as this year. The conversation moved between her family life and the specifics of filming the horror series.

Much of the appearance centered on the behind-the-scenes details of American Horror Story, with Sidibe giving Kimmel's audience a sense of what goes into creating the show's more unsettling moments, including the arm-eating scene and the overall atmosphere of the sets.

The interview closed with Sidibe continuing to detail the props and physical demands of the role, rounding out a conversation that mixed family anecdotes with specifics from her current television work.

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