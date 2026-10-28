Foo Fighters Perform THIS IS A CALL On Kimmel

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Foo Fighters performed their song This Is a Call on Jimmy Kimmel Live, part of a week-long residency the band is holding on the ABC late-night program. The performance put the band on Kimmel's stage for one of their early catalog tracks as part of the extended run of appearances.

The residency has also included frontman Dave Grohl sitting down with Jimmy Kimmel for conversation between performances. Grohl used his appearance earlier in the week to discuss the band's history, including how he first met drummer Taylor Hawkins while performing at KROQ's Almost Acoustic Christmas and the circumstances that led him to recruit Hawkins away from Alanis Morissette's band.

During that same appearance, Grohl also discussed a new Foo Fighters album, giving Kimmel's audience context for the material the band has been working on alongside the week's performances. He additionally spoke about smoking 3,000 pounds of meat for the charity Hope United and shared a story about cooking for actor Vin Diesel.

The performance of This Is a Call is one of several the band is giving throughout the week on the show. Dave Grohl's interview earlier in the residency touched on both his career history and personal life, rounding out the band's presence on the program.

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