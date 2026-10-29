Foo Fighters Perform YOUR FAVORITE TOY On Kimmel

NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. No password required. Sign Up







Foo Fighters performed their song Your Favorite Toy on Jimmy Kimmel Live, continuing a week-long residency the band is holding on the ABC late-night program. The performance marked another stop in the extended run of appearances the band has made on Kimmel's stage throughout the week.

The residency has also included frontman Dave Grohl sitting down with Jimmy Kimmel for conversation between performances. Grohl used his appearance earlier in the week to discuss the band's history, including how he first met drummer Taylor Hawkins while performing at KROQ's Almost Acoustic Christmas and the circumstances that led him to recruit Hawkins away from Alanis Morissette's band.

During that same appearance, Grohl also discussed a new Foo Fighters album, giving Kimmel's audience context for the material the band has been working on alongside the week's series of performances. The band's residency has paired musical sets like this one with Grohl's conversations about the group's past and upcoming work.

The band also performed their song This Is a Call earlier in the week as part of the same residency, putting an early catalog track on Kimmel's stage before Your Favorite Toy. Foo Fighters performed This Is a Call on Kimmel earlier in the week-long run of shows.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 2 Days 16 Hrs 45 Min 23 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone