Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
Foo Fighters Perform YOUR FAVORITE TOY On Kimmel
The performance comes during the band's extended run of appearances on the late-night show.
Foo Fighters performed their song Your Favorite Toy on Jimmy Kimmel Live, continuing a week-long residency the band is holding on the ABC late-night program. The performance marked another stop in the extended run of appearances the band has made on Kimmel's stage throughout the week.
The residency has also included frontman Dave Grohl sitting down with Jimmy Kimmel for conversation between performances. Grohl used his appearance earlier in the week to discuss the band's history, including how he first met drummer Taylor Hawkins while performing at KROQ's Almost Acoustic Christmas and the circumstances that led him to recruit Hawkins away from Alanis Morissette's band.
During that same appearance, Grohl also discussed a new Foo Fighters album, giving Kimmel's audience context for the material the band has been working on alongside the week's series of performances. The band's residency has paired musical sets like this one with Grohl's conversations about the group's past and upcoming work.
The band also performed their song This Is a Call earlier in the week as part of the same residency, putting an early catalog track on Kimmel's stage before Your Favorite Toy. Foo Fighters performed This Is a Call on Kimmel earlier in the week-long run of shows.
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