Greg Silverman's Stampede Ventures Acquires Max Seeck's Finnish Thriller THE FAITHFUL READER

Greg Silverman's Stampede Ventures announced today that they have acquired best-selling author Max Seeck's upcoming thriller The Faithful Reader for a TV series adaptation. The novel is a hot property ahead of its US release, with rights sold in 35+ countries, and its acquisition adds to the growing list of highly anticipated adaptations from Stampede Ventures. The Faithful Reader will be published as The Witch Hunter in the US, one of multiple countries where deals are in place for a sequel.

In the novel, Detective Jessica Niemi is called to investigate an extraordinary murder case. The wife of a famous writer, Roger Koponen, seems to have been killed in a bizarre ritual. As more ritual murders occur, it becomes obvious that Jessica is after a serial killer. But the murders are not random - they follow a pattern taken from Roger's bestselling trilogy. Has a fan gone mad, or is this case more personal? How can Jessica stop a criminal who knows every detail of the book even better than the author?

Max Seeck's accolades include the Debut Thriller of the Year Award 2016 and Toisinkoinen Literature Prize Nominee. He is a best-selling author in Finland.

"I was born in Finland, Northern European with next to zero hope of ever being published abroad, not to mention seeing my book being turned into a TV-series. Now it's all happening. I am living the dream. I couldn't be happier," said Max Seeck.

"Max is a true master of suspense and when we read THE FAITHFUL READER it was clear that this was meant to be a drama series full of sharp twists and surprises. He's drawn a dark and terrifying world with a mysterious lead in the center of the storm. This one will keep you up at night," said JP Sarni, Stampede Ventures' Head of International Content and Worldwide Content Acquisitions.

"Max Seeck is a Nordic literary gem and already a bestselling author. The TV series based on his new crime drama, THE FAITHFUL READER will be as binge-worthy as the book is a page-turner," said Gudrun Giddings, Executive Producer.

Seeck is represented by the Elina Ahlback Literary Agency, headquartered in Helsinki, Finland. Stampede Ventures will produce alongside Gudrun Giddings, who will serve as Executive Producer.

Stampede Ventures is an independent entertainment media company founded by Greg Silverman, the former President of Warner Bros. Pictures. The company's lead investor and co-chairman is Gideon Yu, former CFO of Facebook and YouTube, and co-owner of the San Francisco 49ers. Additional investors include leaders from Silicon Valley, Asia, and the U.S. media space. Stampede Ventures is on the forefront of content creation across the divisions of film, television, international and alternative programming.





Related Articles View More TV Stories