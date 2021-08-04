Gordon Ramsay and FOX Entertainment Form New Production Venture

Award-winning chef, restaurateur and presenter Gordon Ramsay and FOX Entertainment are jointly forming STUDIO RAMSAY GLOBAL, a new production entity co-owned between the two that will develop, produce and distribute culinary and lifestyle programming for FOX, its ad-supported streaming platform, Tubi, and platforms worldwide. In doing so, STUDIO RAMSAY GLOBAL will acquire 100% of Ramsay's current television business, Studio Ramsay, with FOX funding the purchase. The announcement was made TODAY by Gordon Ramsay and Charlie Collier, CEO, FOX Entertainment.

STUDIO RAMSAY GLOBAL presents the unique opportunity for FOX and Ramsay to contribute their respective iconic brands, intellectual property rights and resources to a company that will be at the forefront of the global cooking and lifestyle program space.

With offices in both London and Los Angeles, the new company will own and serve as the exclusive production home for all new series featuring and/or produced by Ramsay. FOX Entertainment's in-house unscripted studio, FOX Alternative Entertainment, run by Rob Wade, FOX Entertainment's President of Alternative Entertainment and Specials, will oversee the production of all new programs produced by STUDIO RAMSAY GLOBAL, including his upcoming cooking competition, NEXT LEVEL CHEF. Ramsay's existing series include FOX's MASTERCHEF, MASTERCHEF JUNIOR and HELL'S KITCHEN. Content for other platforms both internationally and in the U.S. will continue to be produced by their respective production companies, with highly regarded Studio Ramsay Chief Creative Officer Lisa Edwards broadening her responsibilities with the newly formed company.

"This is an incredibly exciting opportunity, not just for me, but for the team at Studio Ramsay. We'll be creating food and lifestyle ideas, but also developing an incredible new talent pool of food, drink and industry leaders to create our own culinary talent branch," said Ramsay. "I couldn't be more excited about this new global partnership with FOX. After 16 incredible years working together, this takes Studio Ramsay to the next level!"

"Gordon Ramsay is the definition of partner and friend. He's also the genius behind a global brand that represents integrity and excellence in food, lifestyle and so much more. FOX Entertainment is honored to build upon its long-term relationship with Gordon as, together, we introduce STUDIO RAMSAY GLOBAL," added Collier. "Gordon has been an important part of the FOX experience for years, bringing an energy, entrepreneurial spirit and attitude that fits beautifully at FOX. Though you never left, Gordon, welcome back you (brilliant) donut!"

STUDIO RAMSAY GLOBAL's inaugural Board of Directors will be comprised of Gordon Ramsay, Charlie Collier and Rob Wade.