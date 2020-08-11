Gary Sinise to Receive 2020 LMGI Humanitarian Award

Hosted by Isaiah Mustafa, the Awards will be held on Saturday, October 24, at 2:00 p.m. PST during a virtual ceremony.

Emmy®-winning and Oscar®-nominated actor Gary Sinise, who established the Gary Sinise Foundation with the mission to serve and honor America's defenders, veterans, first responders, Gold Star families and those in need, will receive the esteemed Humanitarian Award from the Location Managers Guild International (LMGI) at the 7th Annual LMGI Awards. Celebrating the theme "2020 Vision: We See It First," the 2020 Awards will honor the exemplary commitment that Sinise and his foundation have made to give back to those who sacrifice for our nation and create a legacy of service. Hosted by Isaiah Mustafa, the Awards will be held on Saturday, October 24, at 2:00 p.m. PST during a virtual ceremony. The announcement was made today by LMGI President Mike Fantasia and Awards Co-chairs Lori Balton and John Rakich.



Awards Co-chair and former LMGI President Lori Balton said "The LMGI proudly salutes Gary Sinise. We are humbled to help shine a light on the impact he and his foundation make on our military, veterans and first responder communities that they serve. In the turmoil of today's world, those men and women who make such great sacrifices deserve our honor and are too often forgotten."



As previously announced, Oscar-winning director Spike Lee, whose films have reflected significant cultural and historical content with the highest quality, will receive the acclaimed LMGI Trailblazer Award honoring the groundbreaking Spectrum of Lee's extraordinary award-winning work over the past three decades.



The LMGI Awards honor the outstanding and creative visual contributions by location professionals in film, television and commercials from around the globe. The LMGI Awards also recognize outstanding service by film commissions for their support "above and beyond" during the production process.



This year, in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 7th Annual LMGI Awards breaks with tradition and will be presented on a digital platform, streaming to a worldwide and more inclusive audience. Recipients of the Lifetime Achievement and the Eva Monley Awards, which recognize and honor industry members who support the work of location professionals, will be announced in the near future.



Gary Sinise's stage, film and television career has spanned more than four decades. His performance as Lieutenant Dan Taylor in the landmark film Forrest Gump garnered him nominations for Academy®, Golden Globe® and Screen Actors Guild® Awards, and earned the Best Supporting Actor Award from the National Board of Review and the Commander's Award from the Disabled American Veterans. It also formed an enduring connection with servicemen and women throughout the military community. Other film credits include Apollo 13, Ransom, Snake Eyes, Impostor, The Green Mile, Mission to Mars and The Human Stain.



His most recent film and television work includes I Still Believe, Good Joe Bell and the Netflix series 13 Reasons Why. Sinise has starred as Jack Garrett on the series Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders, and for nine seasons as Detective "Mac" Taylor on the hit series CSI: NY, both of which aired on CBS. Sinise is an Emmy, Golden Globe, and two-time SAG Award winner for his roles in Truman and George Wallace. He also received a SAG Award nomination for his role in The Stand. On April 17, 2017, he received a star on Hollywood Walk of Fame from the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce.



For nearly 40 years, Sinese has stood as an advocate on behalf of America's service members, including his work on behalf of the Disabled American Veterans organization, which he continues to actively support today. Following the attacks of September 11, 2001, his dedication to our nation's active duty defenders, veterans, first responders and their families has become a tireless crusade of support, service and gratitude for all those who protect our freedom and serve our country. Sinise served as the national spokesperson for the American Veterans Disabled FOR LIFE Memorial and raised funds for the Pentagon 9/11 Memorial in Washington, D.C., and the Brooklyn Wall of Remembrance in NYC. He serves on the President's Advisory Group for the Congressional Medal of Honor Foundation, the Community Council for Hope for the Warriors and as an honorary board member of Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors (TAPS).



In 2003, after several USO handshake tours, he formed the "Lt. Dan Band" and began entertaining troops serving at home and abroad. Over the years, the 13-piece cover band has performed hundreds of shows for charities and fundraisers supporting wounded heroes, Gold Star families, veterans and troops around the world.



In 2008, he was given the Presidential Citizens Medal, the second-highest civilian honor awarded to citizens for exemplary deeds performed in service of the nation. He is only the third actor ever to receive this honor. He was also named an honorary Chief Petty Officer by the United States Navy, an Honorary Marine by the United States Marine Corps, and an Honorary Battalion Chief of the Fire Department of New York.



In 2011, to expand upon his individual efforts, he established the Gary Sinise Foundation whose mission is to serve and honor America's defenders, veterans, first responders, Gold Star families and those in need. The foundation remains committed to finding new and exciting ways to give back to those who sacrifice for our nation, and encouraging others to do the same has become his personal quest and what he hopes will endure as a legacy of service to others.



In 2019, his autobiography, Grateful American: A Journey from Self to Service, was released and immediately became a New York Times Bestseller. It is the inspiring, entertaining and profound story of how a young, "rough around the edges" kid from Chicago eventually, through his very personal and unique journey, found his calling: to ensure that our nation's defenders, who serve this country and its freedoms, are never forgotten.



In recognition of his humanitarian work, Sinise has earned many distinguished honors including two awards from the Congressional Medal of Honor Society, the Bob Hope Award for Excellence in Entertainment, and the Congressional Medal of Honor Society's Patriot Award, its highest honor. Other awards include the Spirit of the USO Award, the Ellis Island Medal of Honor, the Spirit of Hope Award from the Department of Defense, the Sylvanus Thayer Award from the West Point Association of Graduates and the George Catlett Marshall Medal from the Association of the United States Army (AUSA).



LMGI Award winners will be announced at the virtual awards ceremony on Saturday, October 24, at 2:00 p.m. PST. For a list of 2020 LMGI Awards nominees, visit: www.LocationManagers.org.

Photo credit: Blake Little

