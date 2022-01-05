Game Show Network to Air Betty White THE MATCH GAME Marathon

This Saturday, January 8 starting at 9 a.m. ET, Game Show Network will air an 8-hour marathon of MATCH GAME episodes featuring the golden girl of game shows and America's sweetheart, Betty White.

The Game Show Network will celebrate a lifetime of laughter and pay tribute to THE ONE and only Betty White.

Betty White passed away on December 31 at the age of 99, just 18 days before her 100th birthday. White was most known for her role in The Golden Girls, she was also seen in films like The Proposal, You Again, and The Lost Valentine.

Watch a clip of Betty from an episode below: