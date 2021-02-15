Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

GRAMMY AWARDS Rescheduled for March 14, 2021

The awards were previously postponed due to rising COVID rates in Los Angeles.

Feb. 15, 2021  
In January, BroadwayWorld reported that the Grammy Awards had been postponed to an unspecified date in March. Today, we can confirm the ceremony will take place on March 14th!

See the tweet confirming the date from the Recording Academy below.

The following is a joint statement from Harvey Mason Jr., Chair & Interim President/CEO of the Recording Academy; JACK SUSSMAN, Executive Vice President, Specials, Music, Live Events and Alternative Programming, CBS; and BEN WINSTON, GRAMMY Awards Executive Producer, Fulwell 73 Productions.

"After thoughtful conversations with health experts, our host and artists scheduled to appear, we are rescheduling the 63rd Annual GRAMMY Awards® to be broadcast Sunday, March 14, 2021. The deteriorating COVID situation in Los Angeles, with hospital services being overwhelmed, ICUs having reached capacity, and new guidance from state and local governments have all led us to conclude that postponing our show was the right thing to do. Nothing is more important than the health and safety of those in our music community and the hundreds of people who work tirelessly on producing the show.

We want to thank all of the talented artists, the staff, our vendors and especially this year's nominees for their understanding, patience and willingness to work with us as we navigate these unprecedented times."

This year's nominees for Best Musical Theatre Album include Amelie, American Utopia, Jagged Little Pill, Little Shop of Horrors, The Prince of Egypt, and Soft Power.

The 63rd #GRAMMYs will air on Sunday, March 14, 2021! aoe?

Don't miss Music's Biggest Night on @CBS / #CBSAllAccess. ? pic.twitter.com/dldKmvUxPK

- Recording Academy / GRAMMYs (@RecordingAcad) February 15, 2021

