GOLDEN GIRLS U.S. Tour Brings Laughs, Cheesecake And A Perfect Night Out To 40+ Cities In 2024

Side-splitting tribute show heads from St. Olaf to St. Louis and beyond, including a one-month residency in Chicago; Tickets on sale October 13.

By: Oct. 10, 2023

POPULAR

Broadway Streaming Guide: October 2023 - Where to Watch THE GILDED AGE Season Two & More Photo 1 Broadway Streaming Guide: October 2023 - Where to Watch THE GILDED AGE Season Two & More
ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING Renewed For Season Four Photo 2 ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING Renewed For Season Four
Christina Aguilera To Produce BURLESQUE Stage Adaptation Photo 3 Christina Aguilera To Produce BURLESQUE Stage Adaptation
MEAN GIRLS Movie Released In Full on TikTok; Watch Now In Honor of October 3 Photo 4 MEAN GIRLS Movie Released In Full on TikTok In Honor of October 3

GOLDEN GIRLS U.S. Tour Brings Laughs, Cheesecake And A Perfect Night Out To 40+ Cities In 2024

Thank you for being a…fan! Following sold out performances and rave reviews across the country in 2023, The Golden Girls are back and better than ever with a brand new stage show that's more exciting than a trip to the Rusty Anchor.

Golden Girls: The Laughs Continue will head to more than 40 cities in 2024 starting with week-long engagements at Houston's Zilkha Hall (January 23-27) and Dallas' Dee and Charles Wyly Theatre (January 30-February 4) followed by a one-month residency at Chicago's Broadway Playhouse (February 6-25).

Tickets are on sale Friday, October 13 and can be purchased at Click Here. A very special VIP photo experience add-on includes photos with the actors on the Golden Girls set after the show.

Picture it. United States, 2024. Golden Girls: The Laughs Continue brings Miami's sassiest seniors to stages around the country for one more hurrah. We find Sophia out on bail after being busted by the DEA for running a drug ring for retirees. Blanche and Rose have founded CreakN, a thriving sex app for seniors. And Dorothy is trying to hold it all together with help from a new (much) younger sex-crazed lover. Golden Girls: The Laughs Continue allows audiences to relive the heartfelt hilarity of the four ladies who never stopped being best friends.

Golden Girls: The Laughs Continue is a professional stage show unlike any other Golden Girls tribute that you might have experienced. The play is written by Robert Leleux, author of The Memoirs of a Beautiful Boy and The Living End. His work has also appeared in The New York Times and The New York Times Magazine and his other plays have been produced across the country. The show is directed by Eric Swanson, who was the co-founder and Executive Director of The Detroit Actors' Theatre Company. The cast includes Ryan Bernier as Dorothy, Vince Kelley as Blanche, Adam Graber as Rose, Christopher Kamm as Sophia, and Jason Bowen as Stanley/Burt. The production is produced by Murray & Peter Present.

For more information and tour dates visit Click Here.




RELATED STORIES - TV

1
Inspiring True Story ORCA Now Playing In Theaters And On Streaming Platforms Everywhere Photo
Inspiring True Story ORCA Now Playing In Theaters And On Streaming Platforms Everywhere

ORCA, the inspiring true story of Iranian open-water swimmer Elham Asghari, defying limitations and breaking records, is now playing in theaters and streaming platforms everywhere. Follow Elham's journey as she becomes an emblem of women's rights in Iran.

2
Video: Watch a Look Inside TROLLS BAND TOGETHER Photo
Video: Watch a Look Inside TROLLS BAND TOGETHER

Watch the new ‘A Look Inside’ video featurette from Trolls Band Together. This holiday season, get ready for an action-packed, all-star, rainbow-colored family reunion like no other as Anna Kendrick and Justin Timberlake return for the new chapter in DreamWorks Animation’s blockbuster musical franchise: Trolls Band Together. 

3
Irina Maleeva To Return To TV Screens In Original Dramedy SUNNYS CLOSET Photo
Irina Maleeva To Return To TV Screens In Original Dramedy SUNNY'S CLOSET

Iconic Hollywood actress Irina Maleeva returns to TV screens in original dramedy 'Sunny's Closet' at the LA Femme International Film Festival, October 19-22, 2023.

4
LOVE IS BLIND: THE REUNION to Air on Sunday on Netflix Photo
LOVE IS BLIND: THE REUNION to Air on Sunday on Netflix

Hosted by Nick & Vanessa Lachey, Love Is Blind: The Reunion will reunite the cast for the first time since their mid-season breakups, “I Dos,” or “I Don’ts.” They’ll reflect on their relationships, break down this season’s twists and turns, and unveil secrets that have unfolded since the experiment concluded. Watch the video teaser now!

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Watch THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF BEVERLY HILLS Season 13 Trailer Video
Watch THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF BEVERLY HILLS Season 13 Trailer
Watch Josh Gad In Peacock's WOLF LIKE ME Season Two Trailer Video
Watch Josh Gad In Peacock's WOLF LIKE ME Season Two Trailer
Watch the Sneak Peek of THE EXORCIST: BELIEVER Video
Watch the Sneak Peek of THE EXORCIST: BELIEVER
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
& JULIET
MJ THE MUSICAL
Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
THE BOOK OF MORMON
WICKED