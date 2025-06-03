 tracking pixel
GOLDEN GIRLS: THE LAUGHS CONTINUE To Kick Off New U.S. Tour in October

Tickets for the new shows are on sale Friday, June 6.

By: Jun. 03, 2025
GOLDEN GIRLS: THE LAUGHS CONTINUE To Kick Off New U.S. Tour in October Image
Thank you for being a…fan! Following sold-out performances and rave reviews across the country in 2025, The Golden Girls are back and better than ever with a stage show that’s more exciting than a trip to the Rusty Anchor. Golden Girls: The Laughs Continue is headed on a US Fall Tour in 2025 starting with Clowes Memorial Hall in Indianapolis, IN.

Tickets for the new shows are on sale Friday, June 6, and can be purchased here. A very special VIP experience ticket includes the best available seats and photos with the actors on the Golden Girls set after the show.

Picture it. United States, 2025. Golden Girls: The Laughs Continue brings the sassiest seniors to stages around the country for one more hurrah. We find Sophia out on bail after being busted by the DEA for running a drug ring for retirees. Blanche and Rose have founded CreakN, a thriving sex app for seniors. And Dorothy is trying to hold it all together with help from a new (much) younger sex-crazed lover. Golden Girls: The Laughs Continue allows audiences to relive the heartfelt hilarity of the four ladies who never stopped being best friends.

SHOW DATES           

October 15                  Indianapolis, IN                       Clowes Memorial Hall     

October 16                  Champaign, IL                        Virginia Theatre

October 17                  Topeka, KS                             Topeka Performing Arts Center          

October 18                  Greeley, CO                            Union Colony Civic Center   

October 19                  Denver , CO                             Paramount Theatre           

October 21                  Grand Junction, CO                The Avalon Theatre           

October 24                  Thousand Oaks, CA               Bank of America Performing Arts Center          

October 25                  Tucson, AZ                             Linda Ronstadt Music Hall      

October 26                  Anaheim, CA                          Grove of Anaheim         

October 29                  Fresno, CA                              Saroyan Theatre           

October 30                  San Jose, CA                          San Jose Center for the Performing Arts          

November 1-2             San Diego, CA                        Balboa Theatre           

November 5                Monterey, CA                          Golden State Theatre           

November 6                Bakersfield, CA                       The Historic Bakersfield Fox Theater         

November 7                Sacramento, CA                     SAFE Credit Union Performing Arts Center           

November 8                Santa Rosa, CA                      Luther Burbank Center for the Arts     

November 9                Redding, CA                           Redding Civic Auditorium      

November 11              Medford, OR                           Craterian Theatre at the Collier Center

November 12              Olympia, WA                           Washington Center for the Performing Arts          

November 13              Bend, OR                                Tower Theatre

November 14-15         Portland, OR                           Newmark Theatre            

Golden Girls: The Laughs Continue is a professional stage show unlike any other Golden Girls tribute that you might have experienced. The play is written by Robert Leleux, author of The Memoirs of a Beautiful Boy and The Living End. His work has also appeared in The New York Times and The New York Times Magazine and his other plays have been produced across the country.

The show is directed by Eric Swanson, who was the co-founder and Executive Director of The Detroit Actors’ Theatre Company. The cast includes Ryan Bernier as Dorothy, Vince Kelley as Blanche, Adam Graber as Rose, Christopher Kamm as Sophia, and Tommy Favorite as Stanley/Burt. The production is produced by Murray & Peter Present and Outback Presents.

Photo credit: TOBY



