GOLDEN AXE First Look: Matthew Rhys and Danny Pudi Meet as Hero and Overeager Squire
The scene sets up a mismatched pairing between a legendary warrior and an underprepared adventurer.
Paramount+ has released a first-look clip from GOLDEN AXE, the new series adapting SEGA's 1989 video game, showing the introduction of Matthew Rhys as legendary adventurer Gilius Thunderhead and Danny Pudi as Hampton Squib, an eager young squire meeting his hero for the first time. The scene comes from the show's premiere episode, titled The Legend of the Emerald Blade.
According to the setup shared alongside the clip, Hampton's admiration for Gilius quickly runs into a familiar problem: meeting your heroes does not always go the way you imagine. The exchange marks the start of the pair's uneasy dynamic within a larger story that follows Gilius Thunderhead alongside fellow warriors Ax Battler and Tyris Flare as they reunite to save the kingdom of Yuria from the evil giant Death Adder, who refuses to stay defeated.
Hampton Squib is described as an inexperienced adventurer whose ambitions for heroism outpace his actual abilities, a mismatch that complicates the warriors' mission from the outset. Forced into an uneasy alliance despite their differences, the characters must find a way to work together to stop Death Adder for good.
The premiere episode positions Hampton's starstruck introduction to Gilius as an early test of the group's ability to cooperate, with the series streaming on Paramount+.
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