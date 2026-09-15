GMA Recaps The Biggest Moments From The 78th Emmy Awards

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GOOD MORNING AMERICA turned its attention to television's own night of celebration, with ABC News' Sam Champion breaking down the biggest moments from the 78th Annual Emmy Awards. Champion's recap covered the ceremony's standout wins and notable tributes for viewers who tuned in the morning after the show aired.

The segment focused on distilling a night packed with categories and speeches into the moments that resonated most, from major award wins to emotional highlights on stage. Champion's report gave GOOD MORNING AMERICA audiences a condensed look at how the evening played out across television's top honors.

The recap arrived as part of the program's broader Emmy coverage, following an earlier segment in which correspondent Melissa Adan surveyed the field of frontrunners ahead of the ceremony. That preview offered a snapshot of the contenders generating the most buzz heading into awards night, setting up Champion's post-show breakdown of how those predictions played out. GMA Breaks Down The Emmy Frontrunners Ahead Of Awards Night

Champion's rundown kept its focus on the ceremony itself, highlighting the emotional tributes that punctuated the evening alongside the marquee wins. The segment served as a summary for viewers who wanted the highlights of the Emmys without watching the full broadcast.

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