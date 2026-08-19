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GMA Pop News Covers Savannah Bananas' Banana Bowl And 'The Shards' Exclusive Clip

Sam Champion delivers the day's entertainment headlines in a rapid-fire GMA segment.

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Sam Champion ran through the day's buzziest entertainment stories during GOOD MORNING AMERICA's Pop News segment, covering ground from professional baseball's offbeat side to an exclusive television preview. The segment moved briskly between items, giving viewers a snapshot of what is trending across sports and entertainment.

Among the highlights, Champion reported that the Savannah Bananas and other teams from the Banana League will head to Washington, D.C. for the first-ever Banana Bowl, marking a new milestone for the popular exhibition baseball franchise known for its unconventional approach to the game.

The segment also featured an exclusive clip from Wednesday night's episode of "The Shards," teasing a scene set against an 80s dancefloor backdrop. GMA framed the preview as a way to give audiences an early look before the episode aired, part of the show's ongoing coverage of new television releases.

Champion's rundown kept the focus on quick, headline-driven updates rather than a single in-depth interview, moving from the Banana Bowl announcement straight into the television preview to close out the Pop News segment.

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