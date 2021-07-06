GIRLS' VOICES NOW Lands Emmy Nomination

Here TV, America's first and largest LGBTQ+ streamer, has scored an Emmy® nomination for their short form documentary series "Girls' Voices Now". Co-produced by Women's Voices Now, "Girls' Voices Now'' is a summer youth program that amplifies the voices of young women from underrepresented communities in Los Angeles by teaching them documentary filmmaking. "Girls' Voices Now" previously won the Impactful Short Title Award at the inaugural OTT.X Impact Awards in December 2020.

"Here TV has social justice in our DNA. We look for opportunities to produce programming that inspire and uplift the human condition," says 3x Emmy® nominated actor-producer David Millbern. "As social media bombards young girls with toxic imagery, we strive to empower these amazing, diverse, filmmakers to share their authentic stories."

"Girls' Voices Now: Under the Scarf" follows Mehrin, a 16-year-old Bangladeshi American living in Los Angeles. A teenage girl like any other, Mehrin discusses her challenges of moving to the Unites States at a young age: unable to speak English and communicate with fellow classmates and teachers, being stereotyped for her skin color, and harassed for being Muslim and wearing a hijab. Taking matters into her own hands, she spent 3 months watching Disney Channel shows to learn English fluently. Blessed with her new friends and new life in America, Mehrin hopes and prays that one day the ignorance and hatred towards immigrants will extinguish.

"Women's Voices Now is so grateful for the recognition being given to our work through Girls' Voices Now", says Heidi Basch-Harod, Executive Director of Women's Voices Now. "Together with our partners at Here Media, who believe in our contribution to social change through film, we celebrate the achievement of our youth filmmakers in receiving this Daytime Emmy nomination, and congratulate the many individuals who help to make this work possible."

The 48th Daytime Emmy® Awards Children's Programming and Animation ceremony will be presented in a stand-alone show streaming on the Emmy® OTT platform on Saturday, July 17, 2021 at 5p.m. PT / 8p.m. ET.

Click the link here to watch the nominated episode "Girls' Voices Now: Under the Scarf."