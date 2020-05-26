GARY BUSEY: PET JUDGE is Out Now on Prime Video

Each year across the country there are thousands of pet disputes. Those who want their cases tried by the best know there is only one man they can turn to, and he is thirsty for PET JUSTICE! That man- Gary Busey: Pet Judge.

The six-episode season is now available and entirely binge-able on Prime Video streaming, and for purchase on iTunes, Google Play, Xbox, and VUDU.

The series stars Judge Gary Busey as he presides over the fates of litigant pet owners. Each half-hour show presents two cases with a veritable menagerie of animals including monkeys, goats, birds, dogs, meerkats, turtles, robot raccoons, and more. Is Gary Busey a real judge? Absolutely not. Does he know anything about pet law? Probably not. Can he look into your soul and suss out your spirit animal while delivering a verdict with a trademark Buseyism? You bet your sweet ass (the donkey kind).

The shows will feature plaintiffs and defendants locked in heated battle and mild confusion as they fight for the future of their pets. Judge Busey is aided in his job by Mike E. Winfield who shines as the helpful and encouraging voice-of-reason bailiff, Ian Abramson who caps each case with thought-provoking exit interviews, and Shadoe Stevens who lends dulcet gravitas to the entire venture.

You may think you are ready for this but we guarantee you are not. He puts the kangaroo in kangaroo court- it's Gary Busey: Pet Judge!

Gary Busey has been preparing for this job his entire life. Sure, he starred in Point Break and Lethal Weapon, but did any of his blockbuster films require him to determine whether a cat should have a Viking funeral? Not until now and he is about to dish out some serious PET JUSTICE.

Photo Credit: Brenden Wedner

