Front Office Sports and Folk Productions to Present SECOND ACTS LIVE

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Front Office Sports and Folk Productions, the Tony Award-winning studio reimagining live entertainment, will present Second Acts Live, a new live show hosted by two-time WNBA All-Star and sports analyst Chiney Ogwumike taking place in iconic theaters across the country.

Second Acts Live will give audiences intimate access to legendary sports figures as they share untold stories of how their sports careers evolved into powerful second chapters in entrepreneurial ventures, personal transformation, activism, and sports innovation. The series chronicles what it means to find purpose in a second calling, not just for the athletes but for everyone.

Each Second Acts Live show will feature a retired sports figure with deep ties to the host city from their legendary first act, now taking on brand new challenges in their second act. The innovative format fuses sports and theater, borrowing from the best of both to create something original. Ogwumike’s dynamic interviewing ability, paired with narrative storytelling, is the perfect combination for these transformative stories to unfold before live audiences.

The inaugural show will take place in Seattle this September and feature WNBA Hall of Famer Sue Bird, who is transforming into one of the architects of the growth of women’s sports. Additional shows this year will include Adrian Wojnarowski in Philadelphia this October, exploring his transition from breaking news to shaping the landscape of a new era of college athletics. And in December, four-time Pro Bowler and transcendent quarterback Michael Vick will take the stage in Atlanta to discuss the multiple acts that led him to leadership at one of the country’s preeminent HBCUs. Plans call for a multi-city tour in 2026 that will include New York City, Los Angeles, and Chicago.

“We are thrilled to partner with Chiney Ogwumike and Folk to showcase the powerful journey of athletes who are redefining success beyond their sports careers,” said Front Office Sports CEO Adam White. “At FOS, we’re committed to bringing innovative, meaningful content and experiences to our audience, and Second Acts Live is an exciting addition to our expanding roster of shows and live events.”

Second Acts Live will be co-produced by FOS Studios and Victorious, Ogwumike’s production company.

“I’ve always believed in the power of second acts,” said Ogwumike. “After stepping away from the game, I found purpose in storytelling—amplifying the voices and journeys of fellow athletes both on and off the court. Second Acts Live is an exciting new chapter for me, where I get to learn from and celebrate others who are redefining themselves in powerful ways. We all have second acts, and I’m thrilled to share stories of resilience, reinvention, and how sports prepare us to face whatever comes next.”

“Second Acts Live brings the craft of theater into the world of sports storytelling, creating an original experience for audiences and superfans across the country,” said Tre’ Scott, Co-Founder of Folk Productions, a division of Folk Media Group. “We are not just producing a live show with Front Office Sports, we are launching a brand new platform for sports stories within live entertainment.”

Second Acts Live is directed by Miranda Haymon. Scenic and video design is by Lisa Renkel. General Management is by Sarah Battaglia of Evan Bernardin Productions. Adam Rodner produces for Folk Productions.

Specific dates, locations, and ticketing information to be announced soon.