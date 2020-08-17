French Spy Thriller THE BUREAU Season 5 Finale on Sundance Now This Week

The finale begins streaming on SundanceNow this Thurday.

AMC Networks' streaming service Sundance Now will present the Season 5 finale of the Exclusive North American premiere of the critically acclaimed French spy thriller and Sundance Now Original THE BUREAU, August 20,

This highly anticipated 10-part new season featured two episodes directed by renowned award-winning director Jacques Audiard (Rust and Bone, Dheepan). Within the DGSE (Directorate General of External Security), the "Office of Legends" operate the most valuable members of the French intelligence services: secret agents.

Spending prolonged amounts of time immersed in hostile countries, these operatives are tasked with identifying potential sources of intelligence among the people they come into contact with. Operating under a fabricated identity, they live for years in a permanent state of double identity, between an apparently normal life and their covert intelligence activity.

JJA (Mathieu Amalric, The Grand Budapest Hotel, Quantum of Solace), Director of Internal Security, has taken over managing the office as Marie-Jeanne (Florence Loiret Caille, The Little Bedroom) has opted to get out of the office and test her fieldwork skills on the ground in Egypt. The DGSE will be shaken up by rumors published about Malotru's (Mathieu Kassovitz, Amélie, The Fifth Element) fate: is he dead or alive? What role did DGSE and the CIA play?

The leaks bring back old demons for JJA, increasing his paranoia and worrying his closest collaborators, Sisteron (Jonathan Zaccaï, Robin Hood) and Ellenstein (Jules Sagot, You'll Be a Man). His obsessions are joined by a new agent, Mille Sabords (Louis Garrel, Little Women), who tries to approach the Saudi secret services while investigating the sacrificial victim Paul Lefebvre. Another collateral victim of Malotru's disappearance: César (Stefan Crepon), the genius geek, who infiltrated the best cyber-attackers of the FSB who are now preparing a large-scale operation.

