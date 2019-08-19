Freeform's Halloween House Returns to Hollywood on October 2

For the second year, FreeForm opens its ghoulish gates to Freeform's Halloween House, an interactive experience in the heart of Hollywood and the ultimate destination for Halloween lovers. Bringing cult classics to life including "Hocus Pocus," "Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas," "The Addams Family" and other fan-favorite movies from Freeform's "31 Nights of Halloween" programming stunt, the network will transform the historic Hollywood Athletic Club into an immersive, multiroom Halloween sanctuary. Open to the public from WEDNESDAY, OCT. 2, through MONDAY, OCT. 7, the limited time encounter will bring back buzzed-about photo opportunities, as well as new activations that will surely give guests the chills. Tickets are now available here.

Going bigger and bolder, FreeForm has created new environments, heightened interactions and unexpected twists. The Halloween House will resurrect the iconic Sanderson Sisters' cottage, where virgins (or not) can test their purity with the notorious black-flame candle, recreate the moonlit photoshoot on a vacuum and visit hallowed ground next to an updated Winifred statue. Oogie Boogie returns to incite a wild night of gambling and the scenic spiral hill reappears for the photo opportunities that are simply meant to be.

Once guests enter through the Halloween Town tree portal, they can explore their favorite worlds and new must-see additions. Interact with an animatronic Thackery Binx, call for another glorious morning from Winifred's window, and climb even deeper into Billy's Grave. Plus, guests can explore the Mayor's town while driving his car or visiting the green fountain, get into trouble with Lock, Shock and Barrel as they chute down from their treehouse into Oogie's lair, and even make themselves feel at home in the Addams Family living room.

Tickets begin at $27 at 31NightsofHalloween.com. A special 21+ Sanderson Sister drag-themed night will be hosted on Oct. 3, which will allow the biggest "Hocus Pocus" fans to enjoy witchy cocktails while being serenaded by Winifred, Sarah and Mary. Visitors will also enjoy tricks and treats by presenting sponsors Butterfinger and Party City. Now better than ever, Butterfinger returns for their second year to bring a sweet Halloween game to guests, and Party City has joined in on the fun to make Halloween come alive with décor, costumes and A HAUNTING photo opp.

In its opening year, over 8,000 guests signed up for limited slots, with over 30,000 people on the waitlist, for "Freeform's Halloween House." The event garnered over 13 million impressions on social media across its six-day run.

Freeform's "31 Nights of Halloween" will house the return of fan favorites "Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas" and "The Addams Family," and will welcome "Ghostbusters," "Ghostbusters 2" and "Scream," "Scream 2," and "Scream 3" to the annual programming event. Plus, FreeForm will air cult classic "Hocus Pocus" a record 30 times throughout October. Additional programming will be announced at a later date.





