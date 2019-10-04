Freeform Announces the KICKOFF TO CHRISTMAS Starting November 1

As the Halloween season comes to a close, FreeForm will continue to be the home for all holiday viewing with the second year of the "Kickoff to Christmas" programming event, starting on Friday, Nov. 1. With a month full of holiday fun, this year will also include two new FreeForm originals. The film "Turkey Drop," from Muse Entertainment, will air Saturday, Nov. 23, at 9:00-11:00 p.m. EST/PST. The original holiday competition series, "Wrap Battle," will air Monday, Nov. 25, at 9:00-11:00 p.m. EST/PST.

This year's event will also feature fan favorites "Frozen," "Home Alone," "Miracle on 34th Street," "The BFG," and many, many more.

Freeform's new holiday gift-wrapping competition series "Wrap Battle" debuts Monday, Nov. 25, at 9:00 p.m. EST/PST. "Wrap Battle" will air two episodes, back to back, each week. The six-episode series will follow nine contestants as they battle to become the ultimate wrapper and take home the coveted grand prize, valued at $50,000. The series will be hosted by comedian Sheryl Underwood ("The Talk"), with Carson Kressley ("RuPaul's Drag Race," "Get A Room with Carson and Thom") and Wanda Wen (founder of fine stationery and luxury paper brand Soolip) serving as judges. Celebrity guest judges will include Tony Award®-winning Broadway producer Candy Spelling, Sandra Lee, Sherry Cola ("Good Trouble"), Diggy Simmons ("grown-ish"), Lala Kent ("Vanderpump Rules") and designer Sabrina Soto.

"Turkey Drop" focuses on Lucy Jacobs, a small-town girl who has started her freshman year at a big-city university. When Lucy returns home for Thanksgiving break, she suspects she's about to get turkey dropped-dumped by her high school sweetheart-during their holiday visit. To avoid a Turkey Day travesty, Lucy gets out of her comfort zone, proving she's not the same play-it-safe girl she was with her high school boyfriend. As she takes control of her own life and makes choices that put herself first, she learns to let go of what's been holding her back, helping achieve what she truly wants out of life. The movie stars Olivia Holt ("Marvel's Cloak & Dagger"), Cheryl Hines ("Curb Your Enthusiasm"), Ben Levine ("Legacies") and Tyler Perez ("LA's Finest").

The network has added even more holiday cheer to the line-up. Disney's hit films such as "Frozen," "Zootopia," and "Moana" as well as the FreeForm premiere of Marvel Studios' "Captain America: The Winter Soldier" will be airing throughout the month. Other beloved classics such as "Home Alone," "The Holiday," "Beauty and the Beast" and special holiday episodes of "The Simpsons" will also join the lineup.

Below is a day-by-night list of THE MOVIES airing during "Kickoff To Christmas":

Friday, Nov. 1

12:00 p.m. - "Paddington"

2:00 p.m. - "Rise of the Guardians"

4:00 p.m. - Disney's "The Hunchback of Notre Dame"

6:00 p.m. - Disney-Pixar's "Cars"

8:30 p.m. - Disney's "Zootopia"

12:00 a.m. - "The Simpsons" - Holiday Episodes

Saturday, Nov. 2

7:00 a.m. - Disney's "The Hunchback of Notre Dame"

9:00 a.m. - Disney's "Hercules"

11:05 a.m. - Disney-Pixar's "Cars"

1:45 p.m. - Disney-Pixar's "Finding Nemo"

4:15 p.m. - Disney-Pixar's "Finding Dory"

6:20 p.m. - Disney's "Zootopia"

8:50 p.m. - Disney's "Moana"

11:20 p.m. - Disney-Pixar's "Ratatouille"

Sunday, Nov. 3

7:00 a.m. - "Disney's Fairy Tale Weddings"

8:00 a.m. - Disney's "Hercules"

10:10 a.m. - Disney-Pixar's "Finding Nemo"

12:40 p.m. - Disney-Pixar's "Finding Dory"

2:45 p.m. - Disney's "Pocahontas"

4:45 p.m. - Disney's "Moana"

7:15 p.m. - Disney-Pixar's "Ratatouille"

9:55 p.m. - Disney's "Beauty and the Beast" (1991)

12:00 a.m. - Disney's "Pocahontas"

Monday, Nov. 4

11:00 a.m. - "Marley & Me"

1:30 p.m. - "Mrs. Doubtfire"

4:30 p.m. - "Grown Ups"

7:00 p.m. - Disney's "Beauty and the Beast" (1991)

9:00 p.m. - Disney-Pixar's "Toy Story"

Tuesday, Nov. 5

11:30 a.m. - "Mrs. Doubtfire"

2:30 p.m. - "Grown Ups"

5:00 p.m. - "Shrek"

7:00 p.m. - Disney-Pixar's "Toy Story"

9:00 p.m. - Disney-Pixar's "Toy Story 2"

12:00 a.m. - "Scooby-Doo" (2002)

Wednesday, Nov. 6

11:00 a.m. - "The Simpsons" - Holiday Episodes

12:30 p.m. - "Scooby-Doo" (2002)

2:30 p.m. - "Shrek"

4:30 p.m. - Disney-Pixar's "Toy Story 2"

6:30 p.m. - Disney-Pixar's "Monsters, Inc."

8:30 p.m. - Disney-Pixar's "Monsters University"

12:00 a.m. - "Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed"

Thursday, Nov. 7

12:00 p.m. - "Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed"

2:00 p.m. - "Happy Feet Two"

4:00 p.m. - Disney-Pixar's "Monsters, Inc."

6:00 p.m. - Disney-Pixar's "Monsters University"

8:30 p.m. - Disney's "Zootopia"

12:00 a.m. - "Dr. Seuss' The Lorax" (2012)

Friday, Nov. 8

11:30 a.m. - "Happy Feet Two"

1:30 p.m. - "Dr. Seuss' The Lorax" (2012)

3:30 p.m. - Disney-Pixar's "A Bug's Life"

5:30 p.m. - Disney's "Zootopia"

8:00 p.m. - "TBD"

9:00 p.m. - Disney-Pixar's "Finding Dory"

12:00 a.m. - "The Simpsons" - Holiday Episodes

Saturday, Nov. 9

7:00 a.m. - "Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge - Adventure Awaits"

9:05 a.m. - Disney-Pixar's "A Bug's Life"

11:15 a.m. - Disney-Pixar's "Finding Dory"

1:20 p.m. - Disney's "Mulan"

3:25 p.m. - Disney's "The Princess and the Frog"

5:30 p.m. - Disney's "Moana"

8:00 p.m. - "TBD"

10:00 p.m. - Disney's "The Lion King" (1994)

12:00 a.m. - Disney's "Pocahontas"

Sunday, Nov. 10

7:00 a.m. - Disney-Pixar's "Toy Story of TERROR!"

7:30 a.m. - Disney's "Pocahontas"

9:30 a.m. - Disney's "Mulan"

11:35 a.m. - Disney's "The Princess and the Frog"

1:40 p.m. - Disney's "Moana"

4:10 p.m. - "TBD"

6:10 p.m. - Disney's "The Lion King" (1994)

8:15 p.m. - Disney-Pixar's "The Incredibles"

10:55 p.m. - Marvel Studios' "Iron Man"

Monday, Nov. 11

11:00 a.m. - "Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas"

12:40 p.m. - Disney's "Meet the Robinsons"

2:45 p.m. - Disney's "Moana"

5:15 p.m. - Disney-Pixar's "The Incredibles"

7:55 p.m. - Marvel Studios' "Iron Man"

Tuesday, Nov. 12

11:00 a.m. - "Bon Voyage Charlie Brown"

12:35 p.m. -"Matilda"

2:40 p.m. - "Mrs. Doubtfire"

5:50 p.m. - "Home Alone"

8:20 p.m. - "Home Alone 2: Lost in New York"

12:00 a.m. - "Home Alone 3"

Wednesday, Nov. 13

12:00 p.m. - "Mrs. Doubtfire"

3:10 p.m. - "Home Alone"

5:40 p.m. - "Home Alone 2: Lost in New York"

8:20 p.m. - "Pitch Perfect"

12:00 a.m. - "Home Alone 4: Taking Back the House"

Thursday, Nov. 14

12:00 p.m. - "Boomerang" - FreeForm Premiere

2:35 p.m. - "The Holiday"

5:50 p.m. - "Pitch Perfect"

8:30 p.m. - "Grown Ups"

12:00 a.m. - "Home Alone: The Holiday Heist"

Friday, Nov. 15

11:30 a.m. - "Home Alone: The Holiday Heist"

1:40 p.m. - "Miracle on 34th Street" (1994)

4:20 p.m. - "Grown Ups"

6:50 p.m. - "Matilda"

8:55 p.m. - "Fantastic Mr. Fox" - FreeForm Premiere

12:00 a.m. - "The Simpsons" - Holiday Episodes

Saturday, Nov. 16

7:00 a.m. - "Miracle on 34th Street" (1994)

9:35 a.m. - "Happy Feet Two"

11:40 a.m. - "Matilda"

1:45 p.m. - "Fantastic Mr. Fox"

3:50 p.m. - "Home Alone"

6:20 p.m. - "Home Alone 2: Lost in New York"

9:00 p.m. - Disney's "Frozen"

11:30 p.m. - "The BFG" (2016) - FreeForm Premiere

Sunday, Nov. 17

7:00 a.m. - "Happy Feet Two"

9:00 a.m. - "The BFG" (2016)

11:35 a.m. - "Dennis the Menace" (1993)

1:40 p.m. - "Home Alone"

4:10 p.m. - "Home Alone 2: Lost in New York"

6:50 p.m. - Disney's "Frozen"

9:20 p.m. - "Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas" (2000)

12:00 a.m. - "Richie Rich's Christmas Wish"

Monday, Nov. 18

11:00 a.m. - "Love the Coopers"

1:30 p.m. - "Miracle on 34th Street" (1994)

4:00 p.m. - "Richie Rich's Christmas Wish"

6:00 p.m. - "Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas" (2000)

8:30 p.m. - "Grown Ups"

Tuesday, Nov. 19

11:00 a.m. - "Miracle on 34th Street" (1994)

1:35 p.m. - "The Simpsons" - Holiday Episodes

2:35 p.m. - "Grown Ups"

5:05 p.m. - "Boomerang"

7:45 p.m. - "The Blind Slide"

12:00 a.m. - "The Truth About Christmas"

Wednesday, Nov. 20

12:00 p.m. - "Boomerang"

2:35 p.m.-"The Blind Side"

5:50 p.m. - "Home Alone"

8:20 p.m. - "Home Alone 2: Lost in New York"

12:00 a.m. - "Deck the Halls"

Thursday, Nov. 21

11:00 a.m. - "Marley & Me"

1:40 p.m. - "Deck the Halls"

3:45 p.m. - "Home Alone"

6:15 p.m. - "Home Alone 2: Lost in New York"

8:55 p.m. - "Matilda"

12:00 a.m. - "Life-Size 2: A Christmas Eve"

Friday, Nov. 22

11:30 a.m. - "Tomorrowland"

2:40 p.m. - "Scooby-Doo" (2002)

4:45 p.m. - "Matilda"

6:50 p.m. - "Shrek"

8:55 p.m. - "Despicable Me 2" - FreeForm Premiere

12:00 a.m. - "The Simpsons" - Holiday Episodes

Saturday, Nov. 23

7:00 a.m. - "Tomorrowland"

10:10 a.m. - "Scooby-Doo" (2002)

12:15 p.m. - "The Pacifier"

2:20 p.m. - "Shrek"

4:25 p.m. - "Despicable Me 2"

6:30 p.m. - "Grown Ups"

9:00 p.m. - "Turkey Drop" - FreeForm Premiere

11:00 p.m. - "Mrs. Doubtfire"

Sunday, Nov. 24

7:00 a.m. - "Garfield"

9:00 a.m. - "The Pacifier"

11:00 a.m. - "Miracle on 34th Street" (1994)

1:30 p.m. - "Mrs. Doubtfire"

4:40 p.m. - "Rise of the Guardians"

6:45 p.m. - "Home Alone"

9:15 p.m. - "Home Alone 2: Lost in New York"

11:55 p.m. - "Matilda"

Monday, Nov. 25

11:30 a.m. - "Rise of the Guardians"

1:40 p.m. - "Matilda"

3:50 p.m. - "Home Alone"

6:20 p.m. - "Home Alone 2: Lost in New York"

9:00 p.m. - "Wrap Battle" - FreeForm Premiere

Tuesday, Nov. 26

11:00 a.m. - "Percy Jackson and the Olympians: The Lightning Thief"

1:30 p.m. - "Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides"

4:40 p.m. - Marvel Studios' "Iron Man"

7:45 p.m. - Marvel Studios' "Captain America: The Winter Soldier" - FreeForm Premiere

12:00 a.m. - "Wrap Battle" (Encore)

Wednesday, Nov. 27

7:30 a.m. - "Turkey Drop"

11:00 a.m. - "Paddington"

1:05 p.m. - "The Simpsons" - Holiday Episodes

2:35 p.m. - Marvel Studios' "Iron Man"

5:40 p.m. - Marvel Studios' "Captain America: The Winter Soldier"

8:55 p.m. - "Despicable Me 2"

12:00 a.m. - "Turkey Drop"

Thursday, Nov. 28

7:30 a.m. - "Wrap Battle"

11:00 a.m. - "Turkey Drop"

1:00 p.m. - "Mrs. Doubtfire"

4:00 p.m. - "Despicable Me 2"

6:00 p.m. - "Home Alone"

8:30 p.m. - "Home Alone 2: Lost in New York"

12:00 a.m. - "Fantastic Mr. Fox"

Friday, Nov. 29

11:30 a.m. - "Happy Feet Two"

1:30 p.m. - "Fantastic Mr. Fox"

3:30 p.m. - "Home Alone"

6:00 p.m. - "Home Alone 2: Lost in New York"

8:40 p.m. - "Shrek"

10:45 p.m. - "Mary Poppins" (1964)

Saturday, Nov. 30

7:00 a.m. - "The Chronicles of Narnia: Prince Caspian"

10:15 a.m. - "Mary Poppins" (1964)

1:30 p.m. - "Deck the Halls"

3:35 p.m. - "Arthur Christmas"

5:40 p.m. - "Shrek"

7:45 p.m. - "The Santa Clause"

9:50 p.m. - "The Santa Clause 2"

11:55 p.m. - "The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause"

Photo Credit: Mitch Haaseth/Freeform





