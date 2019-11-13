Freeform Announces Cast for LAST SUMMER

Freeform has announced the cast for "Last Summer," its pilot from eOne and executive produced by Bert V. Royal ("Easy A," "Recovery Road"), with Iron Ocean Productions' Jessica Biel and Michelle Purple ("The Sinner," "Limetown"), and Max Winkler ("Jungleland," "Flower"). Royal also penned the script, with Winkler directing. Production recently kicked off in Texas.

"Last Summer" is an unconventional thriller that takes place over three summers-'93, '94, '95-in a small Texas town when a beautiful popular teen, Kate, is abducted and, seemingly unrelated, a girl, Jeanette, goes from being a sweet, awkward outlier to the most popular girl in town and, by '95, the most despised person in America. Each episode is told from the POV of one of the two main girls (Jeanette and Kate), which will have the viewers loyalties constantly shifting as more information is revealed.

Chiara Aurelia ("Tell Me Your Secrets") stars as Jeanette, a sweet high schooler who has a zest for life, but an almost obsessive need to be loved.

Mika Abdalla ("Project Mc2") plays Kate, the embodiment of teenage perfection. Her life is one to be envied until she mysteriously disappears.

Michael Landes ("The Liberator") will play Greg, Jeanette's father, the kind of dad who his kids' friends love, and who thinks the world of his daughter. Though he may present like he has it all together, there are cracks in his otherwise perfect façade.

Froy Gutierrez ("Teen Wolf") has been cast as Jamie, the kind of guy everyone loves. He starts as Jeannette's secret crush, who ends up as her boyfriend the following year.

Harley Quinn Smith ("Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood") will star as Mallory, a quirky outsider who feels left behind when Jeannette becomes the popular girl. Her anger masks her genuine hurt by her once best friend.

Allius Barnes ("Unbelievable") will portray Vince, Jeannette and Mallory's other best friend. He's loyal to his core and continues to stand by Jeannette, even when no one else will.

Blake Lee ("Fam") plays Martin, the kind of teacher every student loves. He genuinely cares about his students, maybe even a little too much.

Nathaniel Ashton ("Mr. Mercedes") portrays Ben, Jamie's best friend, the kind of guy who tries to see everyone's point of view, which frequently leaves him stuck in the middle.

Brooklyn Sudano ("Taken") rounds out the cast as Angela, a bartender at the local dive bar who becomes a sympathetic ear, and has no issue standing up for herself.





Related Articles View More TV Stories