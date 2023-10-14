Fox Sets Premiere Date For GRIMSBURG Starring Jon Hamm - Watch the Trailer Here!

The all-new animated comedy, executive-produced by and starring Jon Hamm, will premiere on Sunday, January 7.

Oct. 14, 2023

The all-new animated comedy Grimsburg starring and executive produced by Jon Hamm will premiere on Sunday, January 7, immediately following the Fox NFL doubleheader (live to all time zones).

Watch the trailer below!

Joining the cast are Erinn Hayes as Harmony Flute, Rachel Dratch as Stan Flute, Alan Tudyk as Dr. Rufis Pentos and Mr. Flesh, Kevin Michael Richardson as Detective Greg Summers and Greg Chun as Lieutenant John Kang.

Grimsburg, starring and executive-produced by Emmy Award winner Jon Hamm (Mad Men), centers on Marvin Flute (Hamm), who may be the greatest detective ever to catch a cannibal clown and correctly identify a mid-century modern armoire. But there's one mystery he still can't crack — himself. To do that he must return to Grimsburg, a town where everyone has a secret or three, and redeem himself in the eyes of his fellow detectives, his ferociousex-wife and his lovably unstable son. Grimsburg is produced by FOX Entertainment's Emmy-winning animation studio, Bento Box Entertainment. The program is fully owned by FOX Entertainment. Catlan McClelland and Matthew Schlissel created the series and serve as co-executive producers alongside showrunner Chadd Gindin. Jon Hamm serves as executive producer alongside Gail Berman and Hend Baghdady of The Jackal Group and Connie Tavel.



