Food Network & discovery+ Announce Jam-Packed Slate of Brand-New Holiday Programming

'Tis almost the season and Food Network is ready to celebrate with a full lineup of festive series and specials for the whole family to enjoy. This holiday season for the first time ever, Bobby Flay and an all-star roster of guests go head-to-head in battles of culinary yuletide and cheer in the six-episode series Beat Bobby Flay: Holiday Throwdown, premiering Tuesday, November 8th at 9pm ET/PT.

A new season of CHRISTMAS COOKIE CHALLENGE hosted by Ree Drummond and Eddie Jackson returns Sunday, November 6th at 8pm ET/PT with the finest cookie makers in the country competing to dazzle the judges with their magical creations.

Immediately following at 9pm ET/PT, HOLIDAY WARS is back with host Jeff Mauro leading nine teams of masterful cake and sugar artists through seasonal-themed challenges to create mind-blowing and seasonally delicious cakes.

On Monday, November 7th at 8pm ET/PT, Jesse Palmer hosts Holiday Baking Championship's special two-hour premiere with a dozen of the best holiday bakers competing to determine which one rises above them all.

Following at 10pm ET/PT, the sweet spinoff HOLIDAY BAKING CHAMPIONSHIP: GINGERBREAD SHOWDOWN hosted by Carla Hall features top-notch gingerbread artists in a battle for total sweets domination.

On Monday, November 21st at 9pm ET/PT, hosts and judges Duff Goldman and Valerie Bertinelli challenge four unforgettable past competitors to make turkey day cakes in the one-hour special Kids Baking Championship: Gobble Goodies.

Duff and Valerie return on Monday, November 28th at 9pm ET/PT with Kids Baking Championship: All-Star Holiday Homecoming where four previous winners return for a one-hour special that brings on the holiday cheer.

"Food Network's fourth quarter programming is a holiday wonderland for viewers year after year, reaching more than 59M P2+ viewers last year with HOLIDAY BAKING CHAMPIONSHIP coming in as the highest-rated title of 2021 among P18+ and this year offers even more delicious fun," said Jane Latman, President, Home & Food Content and Streaming, Warner Bros. Discovery. "Food Network's holiday programming has become a tradition in homes around the country and we love that families get together to share this magical time of year with their favorite food personalities and watch the joyous shows we have to offer."

Bobby Flay: Holiday Throwdown

Bobby Flay keeps it all in the Food Network family in the six-episode holiday event Beat Bobby Flay: Holiday Throwdown, premiering Tuesday, November 8th at 9pm ET/PT on Food Network and discovery+. Each episode is supersized to one hour and the BEAT BOBBY FLAY format is expanded to three rounds with a team element - and in Bobby's biggest nightmare, only the toughest chefs are entering THE KITCHEN to take him down. In the season premiere, Bobby welcomes his friend Scott Conant as guest host for a Thanksgiving battle between Tiffani Faison and Jet Tila, where the winner proceeds to round two and cooks against Anne Burrell.

That winner then moves on to battle Bobby - but this time it's a team effort, and Bobby and the winning contender each pick an eliminated chef as their teammate and sous chef. A blind taste test ultimately determines if Bobby or his competitor takes home the win. Upcoming episodes feature Food Network all-stars including Giada De Laurentiis, Alex Guarnaschelli, Carla Hall, Eddie Jackson, Michael Symon, Brooke Williamson and Geoffrey Zakarian. Fans can check out Food Network's social pages to find out how Bobby celebrates the holidays, plus get sneak peeks of the competition each week by using #BeatBobbyFlay #HolidayThrowdown.

Christmas Cookie Challenge

Christmas Cookie Challenge continues the yearly tradition beginning Sunday, November 6th at 8pm ET/PT on Food Network and discovery+, as hosts Ree Drummond and Eddie Jackson welcome the most talented cookie makers around to craft stunning creations from rotating carousels and ornaments to heavenly angels.

In the eight-episode season, themes include a "Christmas love" couples competition and gingerbread challenge to build a dazzlingly detailed downtown North Pole scene. Each week, only one winner takes home the coveted golden ornament and $10,000 prize. Viewers can go behind the scenes with Ree and Eddie at FoodNetwork.com/ChristmasCookieChallenge and share their favorite cooking creations using #ChristmasCookieChallenge.

Holiday Wars

Just in time for eggnog and Yule logs, nine teams of talented cake and sugar artists compete for sweet victory in the eight-episode return of HOLIDAY WARS on Sunday, November 6th at 9pm ET/PT on Food Network and discovery+. Host Jeff Mauro and judges Shinmin Li and Aarti Sequeira challenge these elite bakers to create over-the-top cakes inspired by whimsical holiday tales.

In the end, only one team walks away with the HOLIDAY WARS championship title and the grand prize: an all-expenses paid trip to see Iceland's Northern Lights - and perhaps a glimpse of Santa Claus. Each week fans can head to Food Network's social pages using #HolidayWars as Jeff, Shinmin and Aarti share how-to's, take on challenges and relive the unforgettable moments from the competition.

Holiday Baking Championship

A new season of HOLIDAY BAKING CHAMPIONSHIP returns on Monday, November 7th at 8pm ET/PT on Food Network and discovery+ with a special two-hour premiere. Jesse Palmer hosts, as a dozen of the best holiday bakers in America showcase their superb baking skills through weekly dessert challenges over eight episodes.

Judges Nancy Fuller, Duff Goldman, and Carla Hall determine which baker rises above the rest, earning $25,000, a spot in Food Network Magazine and the title of Holiday Baking Champion. Fans can get exclusive baking and decorating tips from judge Carla Hall here and get additional baking tips, play holiday-themed games with Duff, Nancy and Jesse and follow along with the competition on social media using #HolidayBakingChampionship.

The baking action continues Monday, November 7th at 10pm ET/PT on Food Network and discovery+ as host and judge Carla Hall brings audiences inside the festive world of gingerbread in seven-episode spin-off Holiday Baking Championship: Gingerbread Showdown.

Three teams of talented gingerbread artists face off in each standalone one-hour episode, where Carla and judges Kalen Allen and Stephanie Boswell determine whose gingerbread work is the finest. Viewers can follow Carla, Stephanie and Kalen behind the scenes with holiday-themed games and decorating ideas on social media using #HolidayBakingChampionship #GingerbreadShowdown.

In the spirit of gathering old friends, hosts and judges Duff Goldman and Valerie Bertinelli gather four unforgettable bakers from past seasons and challenge them to make turkey cakes in the one-hour special Kids Baking Championship: Gobble Goodies premiering Monday, November 21st at 9pm ET/PT on Food Network and discovery+.

The bakers must figure out how to turn the classic savory holiday staple into a delicious dessert as they compete for a bountiful $10,000 prize package of Thanksgiving-themed baking tools and equipment. Then on Monday, November 28th at 9pm ET/PT on Food Network and discovery+, four previous winners are showing off their incredible skills in the hour-long special Kids Baking Championship: All-Star Holiday Homecoming.

Hosts and judges Duff Goldman and Valerie Bertinelli challenge the champs to bring the holiday cheer with "Decked Out Yule Logs" for the chance to win a prize package worth $10,000. Viewers can meet the kid competitors and get a behind-the-scenes look at the competition at FoodNetwork.com/KidsBakingChampionship and share their favorite holiday treats and which kid baker they're rooting for on social media using #KidsBakingChampionship.