Food Network Unveils 2026 Hot List of Rising Culinary Stars

🎭 NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Food Network has revealed its 2026 Hot List, spotlighting the breakthrough culinary voices, innovators and trendsetters making their mark in the food content space and redefining how audiences cook, create, and connect through food.

This year’s lineup features a mix of rising talent whose viral content is captivating fans across social platforms everywhere. With a combined fan base of more than ninety million, these Hot Listers are making an impact beyond the food they create, from fighting childhood hunger to uplifting audiences with inspiring messages.

“Every year, we look forward to unveiling Food Network’s Hot List and introducing fans to the exceptional class of talent MAKING WAVES in the culinary space and reminding us how food connects communities,” said Karen Bronzo, Chief Global Marketing Officer, US Networks & News, Warner Bros. Discovery. “With the power of Food Network’s brand and the dynamic content from these chefs and creators, the Hot List is also an impactful marketing tool, with last year’s viral campaign generating 34 million impressions.”

﻿A prolific group of content creators working across a variety of mediums and platforms, the 2026 Food Network Hot List members include: chef and former kid cooking competitor Alessandra Ciuffo, chef and MasterChef finalist Nick DiGiovanni, self-taught chef and cookbook author Lorenzo Espada, award-winning BBQ Pitmaster and motivational speaker Rashad Jones, restaurateur and New York Times best-selling author Henry ‘Salt Hank’ Laporte, baker and blogger Zoha Malik, chef and culinary explorer Michael Tchao, chef and New York Times best-selling author Cassie Yeung, chef and social advocate Tineke Younger, and chefs and partners Hailee Catalano & Chuck Cruz.

Beginning Tuesday, Food Network will spotlight one new Hot List star a day on its social platforms, including Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and X, with original videos, expert “Hot Tips,” favorite recipes, and exclusive Q&As. Fans can follow along using #FNHotList to meet the full roster of culinary standouts making their mark in 2026.