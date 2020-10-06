Food Network Is The Ultimate Thanksgiving Destination

Offering the best Thanksgiving recipes, expert culinary advice and all-star holiday hacks.

Food Network is prepping for food's biggest holiday with a bountiful schedule of brand-new cross-platform content this November, offering the best Thanksgiving recipes, expert culinary advice and all-star holiday hacks. Back-to-back weekends of Thanksgiving content lead up to the big day, kicking off the weekend of November 14th and concluding the weekend of November 21st. THE LINEUP includes: Ree Drummond and her family sharing their must-have Thanksgiving recipes in The Pioneer Woman: Home SWEET HOME on Saturday, November 14th at 10am (all times ET/PT); no-rules holiday ideas from THE KITCHEN hosts Sunny Anderson, Katie Lee, Jeff Mauro and Geoffrey Zakarian on Saturday, November 14th at 11am; Kardea Brown's take on Southern side dishes in DELICIOUS MISS BROWN on Saturday, November 14th at 12pm; a look at Food Network Magazine guest editor Sunny Anderson's holiday gathering in Turkey Day Sunny's Way on Saturday, November 14th at 12:30pm; Molly Yeh's Thanksgiving on the farm in GIRL MEETS FARM on Sunday, November 15th at 11am; Michael Symon's outdoors menu in Symon's Dinners Cooking Out on Sunday, November 15th at 12:30pm; a BAREFOOT CONTESSA one-hour celebration of sides and celebrity guests with Ina Garten on Sunday, November 22nd at 12pm and many more. FoodNetwork.com has a robust roll-out of fresh content every day during the month to help fans prepare for the holiday, including interactive Q&As with culinary experts and almost 2,000 Thanksgiving recipes among the site's more than 80,000 recipes. Food Network digital typically sees a lift of approximately 50% each November, boasting 84M+ visits and 269M video views across site and social media platforms in November 2019 - MAKING IT one of the top five Novembers ever on digital. With over 150 classes this month, Food Network Kitchen app will offer specialty classes with the top names in food, including Alton Brown and Giada De Laurentiis, and a daily Thanksgiving hotline.

"Thanksgiving may look a little different this year, but Food Network is always here as a one-stop shop for the best recipes, all-star experts and advice for entertaining," said Courtney White, President, Food Network. "However our viewers celebrate food's biggest day, we are right beside them to help with some inspiration, fun and top-notch menus."

The weekend festivities kick off Saturday, November 14th at 10am, with Ree Drummond's master class sharing her family's must-have recipes for the big feast with her family in The Pioneer Woman: Home Sweet Home. Ree's Thanksgiving 101 includes her fool-proof Simple Roasted Turkey with an incredible herby butter,Cornbread and Sausage Stuffing that is easy and delicious, Green Beans and Tomatoes in a fast spin on a favorite, a perfect Classic Giblet Gravy and the trick to a doctored up shortcut Cranberry Sauce.

On Saturday, November 14th at 11am, THE KITCHEN hosts Sunny Anderson, Katie Lee, Jeff Mauro and Geoffrey Zakarian think outside the box for a no-rules Thanksgiving. Think you have to cook the whole bird, can't combine side dishes and pie is a requirement? The hosts are here with alternative ideas for a brand-new menu.

Kardea Brown is all about the sides on a special Delicious Miss Brown, airing Saturday, November 14th at 12pm. This year she is keeping her favorite holiday intimate with a special meal for Ma and Grandma. Grandma always brings the turkey, so Kardea is taking on the sides. She hopes Grandma approves of her Candied Yams, and no Lowcountry Thanksgiving is complete without Oyster Stuffing. Kardea also adds Sauteed Turnip Greens and Cranberry Custard Pie for a holiday menu to be thankful for.

Sunny Anderson is the first guest editor of the November issue of Food Network Magazine and she is giving thanks this season by inviting artists, designers, chefs, family and friends to help celebrate. Sunny introduces the people who inspire her and hopes they will inspire viewers to create an outdoor holiday to remember in Turkey Day Sunny's Way, premiering Saturday, November 14th at 12:30pm.

On Girl Meets Farm, airing Sunday, November 15th at 11am, Molly Yeh celebrates Thanksgiving the best way she knows how - with lots of food! She's making creamy Twice Baked Potatoes, a hearty Brussels Sprout Casserole, sweet and sticky Orange Marmalade Glazed Ham and the most delicious Pumpkin Pie with Whipped Cream and Cinnamon.

Michael Symon heads outdoors to share his favorite holiday dishes - all cooked on the grill, making Thanksgiving an al fresco affair in Symon's Dinners Cooking Out on Sunday, November 15th at 12:30pm. He shares recipes for Spatchcock Smoked Turkey, "Almost Famous" Family Corn Pudding and Pecan Tassies, while his wife Lizzie serves mulled wine. Throughout the show, Michael will answer frequently asked Thanksgiving questions submitted by fans across Food Network social media platforms. After the show, Food Network digital will post even more of his answers across platforms.

The following week, The Pioneer Woman: Home SWEET HOME launches the second all-Thanksgiving weekend on Saturday, November 21st at 10am, and this time things are perfect as pie on the ranch and Ree shares four irresistibly easy pie recipes. To start, there's a celebratory Drunken Pecan Pie and a showstopping Coconut Cream Pie with shortcuts. Then festive leftovers star in Cranberry and Cherry Cobbler Pie and Ree whips up a fast and fabulous Cast Iron Blueberry and Nectarine Galette, proving that the pie's the limit.

The Kitchen tackles Thanksgiving to-do lists on Saturday, November 21st at 11am. Hosts Sunny Anderson, Katie Lee, Jeff Mauro and Geoffrey Zakarian offer their tips and tricks for last-minute holiday prep in anticipation of food's biggest day.

On DELICIOUS MISS BROWN airing Saturday, November 21st at 12pm, Kardea makes the most of a free day by preparing dishes that make the perfect leftovers. First up is Chicken Pot Pie, which is good at first bite and even better the next day. She also makes plenty of Cheesy Country Ham Grit Balls with Spicy Mayo and some Pan-Roasted Sage and Butternut Squash. Finally, Kardea bakes a Pumpkin Chai Loaf that she'll enjoy today, tomorrow and days after.

Ina Garten's favorite part of Thanksgiving is the sides, and she is sharing past classics and new favorites in a one-hour BAREFOOT CONTESSA special on Sunday, November 22nd at 12pm. There's Mushroom and Leek Bread Pudding, Homemade Gravy and Cranberry Fruit Conserve, new ideas for sprouts - sautéed, roasted, shredded - taste-tested by Bobby Flay, and then Ina makes the best Haricots Verts with Dill and Hazelnuts. There's amazing Celery Root and Apple Puree, Classic Mashed Potatoes with Three Variations and make-ahead and marvelous Root Vegetable Gratin. For roasted vegetables, Ina's got cauliflower, carrots, kale and new favorite Roasted Broccolini with Cheddar. Plus, Chef Massimo Bottura, Jennifer Garner, Nigella Lawson and Chef Marcus Samuelsson share their must-have Thanksgiving dishes. Forget the turkey -- Thanksgiving dinner is all about the sides.

On digital and social, Food Network will be counting down to Thanksgiving with brand-new content launching every day across platforms to help fans navigate what will surely be an untraditional holiday season. Fans will get the best-of-the-best recipes and tips, expert demos, recommendations and interactive Q&As throughout the month. Via self-shot videos, Food Network talent will also be sharing their best shortcuts, their biggest holiday fails, and some untraditional recipes worth inviting to the party.

For even more inspiration, fans will be able to use the Food Network Kitchen app as a direct line to trusted experts to solve their biggest Turkey Day conundrums through daily hotline classes. Network stars including Alton Brown and Giada De Laurentiis will also be giving classes to make sure every feast is a success.

