Food Network Celebrates The Season With Eight Weeks Of Holiday Programming

See the list of programming below!

Food Network celebrates the holidays with eight weeks of themed programming including over 40 hours of new premieres, from exciting primetime series and specials to three back-to-back weekends of fan-favorite stars sharing their favorite recipes, tips and tricks to get viewers into the holiday spirit. The seasonal lineup kicks off with the return of HOLIDAY WARS with passionate foodie, host Raven-Symoné on Sunday, November 1st at 8pm ET/PT as CAKE MASTERS and sugar artists face-off to create mind-blowing holiday displays. On Monday, November 2nd at 9pm ET/PT, it's exquisite creations made of sugar and spice on the new season of HOLIDAY BAKING CHAMPIONSHIP with host Jesse Palmer and tough love judges Nancy Fuller, Duff Goldman, and Carla Hall. Four beloved kid bakers from previous seasons are back on Sunday, November 8th at 9pm ET/PT competing in a special episode of Kids Baking Championship: Season's Sweetings as Duff Goldman and Valerie Bertinelli challenge them to create the most spectacular gingerbread cake houses.Then, on Monday, November 9th at 10pm ET/PT it's the icing on top, as Ree Drummond and Eddie Jackson are back in a new season of Christmas Cookie Challenge, followed at 11pm ET/PT by The Big Bake: Holiday featuring teams of professional bakers crafting out of-the-box holiday-themed cake creations. On Sunday, November 15th at 9pm ET/PT, Kristin Chenoweth hosts all-new competition Candy Land, featuring life-sized, edible lands based on the iconic Hasbro game including Peppermint Forest, Gumdrop Mountains, Lollipop Woods and more. Then, on Sunday, November 22nd at 10pm Buddy Valastro embarks on an extraordinary new competition as he takes on the greatest non-cake artists in elaborate Christmas-themed challenges in new series, Buddy vs. Christmas.

"Though celebrations may look a little different this year, viewers can count on eight weeks of audacious creations, incredible edible works of art and visually stunning sets that are the perfect backdrop to the festive action and entertainment they have come to expect from Food Network during the holiday season," said Courtney White, President, Food Network. "And they will be blown away by this year's competitors who somehow have upped their game once again and still manage to bring the holiday cheer."

Raven-Symoné hosts the return of Holiday Wars on Sunday, November 1st at 8pm ET/PT as five teams of CAKE MASTERS and sugar artists face-off to create mind-blowing holiday displays that are as festive as they are delicious. Award-winning cake decorator Shinmin Li and cake artist Erin McGinn judge, as the teams must compete to create eye-popping edible Christmas displays. In each episode the teams are tested in two rounds, and the top four teams will move on to round two for the chance to win a fabulous gift from Santa Claus. The team that jingles all the way to the grand finale will take home Santa's biggest prize: $25,000. Join the conversation using #HolidayWars to share your favorite holiday creations and check out the competitors' amazing wintry confections.

The biggest season of Holiday Baking Championship kicks off with a supersized two-hour premiere on Monday, November 2nd at 9pm ET/PT as a dozen of the best holiday bakers whisk, fold, and frost their way through new decadent dessert challenges. Host Jesse Palmer along with judges Nancy Fuller, Duff Goldman, and Carla Hall bring the holiday spice throughout the eight episodes. From holiday wreath cakes to Hanukkah jelly doughnuts, only one baker will 'sleigh' the competition for a chance to win the $25,000 grand prize and be featured on the new Food Network Kitchen app. But before the Holiday Baking Champion is crowned in the two-hour grand finale on Monday, December 21st 9pm ET/PT, the judges look back at the competition in a special episode Holiday Baking Championship: Secret Sweets on Sunday, December 20th at 10pm ET/PT. Duff, Nancy and Carla will review how the final four bakers made it to the finale, how they came to some of their toughest decisions, and will feature behind-the-scenes looks at how the show is made. For more baking fun, head online to meet the newest batch of contestants and find everything you need to bake all season long by following #HolidayBakingChampionship. Plus, don't miss Zac Young in a weekly digital series, Holiday Baking Championship: Extra Sweet, as he joins in on the holiday baking magic whipping up recipes inspired by the challenges and the competitors' creations.

On the sweetest new competition series, Candy Land, host Kristin Chenoweth guides five teams of professional cake and sugar artists through fantastical challenges to create heavenly confectionary showpieces based on the iconic Hasbro game. Premiering Sunday, November 15th at 9pm ET/PT, each of the six episodes feature the players stepping into one of the eye-popping life-size lands, from Peppermint Forest and Gumdrop Mountains, to Chocolate Mountain and Lollipop Woods, to forage for flavors and unique ingredients to use for their masterpiece designs. Judges Nacho Aguirre and Aarti Sequeira determine which teams advance down the board, and the first to make it to King Kandy's Castle wins the game and earns the grand prize of $25,000. Following the series premiere, David Bromstad goes behind the scenes to see how the set of Candy Land came to life in the one-hour special premiering at 10pm ET/PT. For more confectionary magic, expert baker Dan Langan creates sensational sweets and cakes that draw inspiration from the classic children's game in the exclusive web series Inspired by Candy Land, beginning the week of November 9th with new episodes rolling out weekly. Follow all the fun with #CandyLand, including videos with Kristin and the judges and more exclusive content from set.

Four beloved kid bakers are back to compete on Kids Baking Championship: Season's Sweetings on Sunday, November 8th at 9pm ET/PT. The bakers must think on their feet, as Valerie Bertinelli and Duff Goldman challenge them to create holiday gingerbread houses with a cake twist. Their skills are tested with a surprising curveball of making reindeer treats as well. One winner will rise to the top to take home a baker's dream prize package of top-of-the-line baking equipment worth over $10,000.

The festive competition continues as co-hosts Eddie Jackson and Ree Drummond challenge cookie makers on the new season of Christmas Cookie Challenge , premiering Monday, November 9th at 10pm ET/PT. Five daring cookie makers must prove their holiday skills through two rounds, as Eddie and Ree are joined each episode by judges Gesine Prado and Jason Smith to determine which bakers will have the best Christmas of all, walking away with a $10,000 prize. Head online to see the most creative holiday cookies ever, and on social go behind the scenes to watch Eddie and Ree take on culinary challenges and weigh in on your favorite cookies and moments using #ChristmasCookieChallenge.

The holiday action continues at 11pm ET/PT on Monday, November 9th with The Big Bake: Holidayand host Brad Smith, as three professional baking teams have five hours to design, bake and decorate grand-scale holiday-themed cakes. The bakers need to go big and bold, blowing up their designs to gigantic proportions and thinking outside the bakery box to impress judges Eddie Jackson, Harry Eastwood and a third rotating judge. From frosty friends, to Santa's workshop, and to giant ginger cake houses, the most ambitious, eye-popping and delicious creations will earn a $10,000 prize. Online, meet the host and judges and browse the best cake creations. Follow #TheBigBake on social to share your favorite moments of the competition and to watch incredible baking highlights.

On Sunday, November 22nd at 10pm Buddy Valastro goes head-to-head with the greatest non-cake artists in the new elaborate Christmas-themed competition series, Buddy vs. Christmas. Buddy's skills will be tested as he goes up against an award-winning scenic designer, a glassblower, an animatronics expert and more. THE ONE that conquers Christmas with their design will be crowned winner by cartoonist and comedian Jason Chatfield and lifestyle blogger Courtney Quin. For tips from Buddy on how to make baking a sweet success as well as exclusive behind-the-scenes games follow #BuddyVsChristmas.

Food Network helps viewers prep their holiday menus with three back-to-back weekends of themed episodes with trusted stars sharing recipes, tips, tricks and good cheer beginning Saturday, December 5th and concluding Sunday, December 18th. Premiere episodes include: Ree Drummond celebrates the holidays with extra special, and very dressed up, seasonal eats on The Pioneer Woman: Home Sweet Home. For this impressive brunch, Ree makes Smoked Salmon Benedict and elegant Creamy Mushroom Soup that's party perfect. She also shares her recipe for Hasselback Sweet Potatoes that amp up seasonal sides and even the bread is a festive and delicious masterpiece on Saturday, December 5th at 10am ET/PT.

On Sunday, December 6th at 11am ET/PT join Molly Yeh and her husband Nick for a Chinese food Christmas on Girl Meets Farm. ON THE MENU is juicy Pork Soup Dumplings, Kung Pao Chicken, and a crisp Chinese Cucumber Salad. For dessert it's a stunning Black Sesame Buche de Noel.

Then at 12pm ET/PT on Sunday, December 6th, Kardea Brown is celebrating the holiday season on Delicious Miss Brownwith her closest family with a traditional Sea Island menu. The stars of the table are Maple-Glazed Cornish Hens, and for sides, she makes the Lowcountry staple Limpin' Susan with Shrimp and her Grandma's Green Beans with potatoes and smoked turkey. For dessert, Kardea turns to a Gullah classic, Sweet Potato Pone. It's a holiday feast to remember!

Ree continues to ring in the seasonal spirit with wonderful recipes for new holiday favorites on The Pioneer Woman: Home Sweet Home on Saturday, December 12th at 10am ET/PT. For the appetizer, she makes Brie & Mushrooms en Croute all wrapped in puff pastry and baked to perfection, then toasts the holiday season with an update on the traditional eggnog, that she serves ice cold in a delicious ginger crumb rimmed glass. She also makes a special cocktail hour gift basket filled with an infused Berry Basil Vodka and Festive Marinated Olives.

Plus, don't miss additional holiday-themed episodes and premieres of fan-favorite series in December, including Guy's Grocery Games: Home Delivery, THE KITCHEN and more.

Across Food Network's digital platforms, celebrate the many ways fans celebrate the season, including recipes, ideas and stories for Christmas, Hanukkah, Kwanzaa and New Year's, including the annual 12 Days of Cookies that will feature exclusive recipes from Kardea Brown, Eddie Jackson, Vallery Lomas and more. Plus on the Food Network Kitchen app, Vallery will be answering all the tough holiday baking questions in her new cooking series and Michael Symon pays homage to his family's holiday meals while sharing the secrets to creating delicious dishes for any holiday gathering in A Very Symon Holiday. Also, join Antonia Lofaso for on demand classes as she makes the feast of the seven fishes, Giada De Laurentiis for holiday treats, and Dan Langan to learn how to make gingerbread. Plus, ring in the New Year with delicious appetizer recipes from Scott Conant that can be tailored to any size party, large or small, in Countdown to New Year's. For even more help with holiday meal preparation visit FoodNetwork.com/Holidays to ensure it's the most wonderful and festive time of year.

