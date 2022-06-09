Food Network Announces Return of Jeff Mauro's KITCHEN CRASH

Host Jeff Mauro brings a new twist to outdoor culinary competitions on the return of Kitchen Crash, premiering on Tuesday, July 12th at 10pm ET/PT on Food Network.

On each of the four hour-long episodes, three professional chefs head to an unsuspecting local neighborhood block PARTY ON a suburban street and surprise the residents with an outdoor cook-off. These professional chefs must turn on the charm, with only 10 minutes on the clock, to convince the residents living on the block to hand over food from their fridge and provisions from their pantries to use in the competition.

The residents of each household must gather all the ingredients from their kitchens for the competing chefs, who can only use the items that the homeowners fit into one bin. With no additional pantry items and no option to restock, the chefs must ration what they are given for the entire competition. The chef that can make world class dishes in their curbside kitchen will earn a cash prize to split with THE FAMILY who provided the ingredients.

"No two pantries or fridges in America are alike, making the ingredients in the bins as varied as they can possibly be. The chefs must be able to communicate effectively with THE FAMILY to get everything they need, and they need to be creative and resourceful with what they get. It really is difficult, but fun and exhilarating to watch," said Mauro.

"The exciting and hysterical outdoor neighborhood cooking competition, KITCHEN CRASH is sure to entertain audiences, as Jeff Mauro's charisma and wit along with all the surprising kitchen raids make for a must-see combination," said Jane Latman, President, Home & Food Content and Streaming, Warner Bros. Discovery.

With their bins full of ingredients, the chefs must prove their skills in curbside kitchens. They will be tested in three rounds of challenges, including savory surf and turf, French bistro fare, an elevated prom night dinner, and more. Jeff Mauro along with one special guest judge, including Cliff Crooks, Marc Murphy, Julian Rodarte, and Justin Sutherland will decide who crushed the competition. In the end, one winning chef will split a $10,000 cash prize with their lucky host family!

Kitchen Crash is produced by Big Fish Entertainment for Food Network.