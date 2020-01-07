Food Network Announces New Series CHOPPED SWEETS

Food Network's celebrated culinary battle sweetens the competition with new primetime series Chopped Sweets, premiering Monday, February 3rd at 10pm ET/PT. Hosted by Chopped judge Scott Conant, each episode features four bold chefs competing to take on the toughest test of their lives. Faced with baffling ingredients and an unrelenting clock, these sensational sugar-savvy chefs must utilize a sweet-themed ingredient within their mystery baskets through three rounds to create different dessert iterations to impress Scott and a rotating panel of culinary experts who determine which chef will be chopped, and who will achieve sweet success and walk away with $10,000!

"Chopped Sweets takes viewers on a sweet and exhilarating culinary ride, pushing some of the most talented chefs to their limits to create beautifully crafted desserts from eccentric mystery ingredients," said Courtney White, President, Food Network. "Scott Conant brings his culinary and judging acumen as host to all the action, making CHOPPED SWEETS a welcome addition to the Chopped family."

In the premiere episode the chefs find adult beverages in every basket as they must figure out a way to balance booze with pastry perfection. A special beer and a frozen treat are part of the puzzle in the first round, while a potent Pop and a festive frosting meet in the second basket. In the third and final basket, will the larger than life cocktail win over the judges who are thirsting for truly fantastical desserts? Other episode themes feature the chefs taking on carnival ingredients as they set out to make whimsical desserts and creating miniature sweet concoctions that prove to be delectable little works of art. And see what happens when the chefs learn they will have to make breakfast-themed desserts each round with the baskets full of reminders of the most important meal of the day, including a coffee drink, a cleverly designed candy and waffle dough.

For more of Chopped Sweets, visit FoodNetwork.com/ChoppedSweets to go behind the scenes of the competition, including a tour of the sweet new set, and learn the judges' best baking tips. Join the conversation on social media using #ChoppedSweets.





