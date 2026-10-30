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Foo Fighters Perform BAKER STREET During Kimmel Residency

The performance is part of a run of shows the band has held on the late-night program this week.

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Foo Fighters performed Baker Street on Jimmy Kimmel Live, adding another song to the week-long residency the band has been holding on the ABC late-night program. The performance put the group back on Kimmel's stage following earlier appearances during the same run.

The residency has included multiple on-air performances alongside a sit-down conversation between frontman Dave Grohl and host Jimmy Kimmel. During that interview, Grohl discussed the band's history, including how he first met drummer Taylor Hawkins while performing at KROQ's Almost Acoustic Christmas and the circumstances that led him to recruit Hawkins away from Alanis Morissette's band.

Grohl also used his Kimmel appearance to discuss a new Foo Fighters album, giving the show's audience context for material the band has been working on. The Baker Street performance arrives alongside that larger conversation about the band's catalog and upcoming work.

The band's residency has also featured performances of other songs during the same week, including This Is a Call and Your Favorite Toy, part of the extended run of appearances the group has made on Kimmel's stage.

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