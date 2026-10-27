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Dave Grohl on Poaching Taylor Hawkins from Alanis Morissette

Grohl also talks smoking 3,000 pounds of meat for charity and his daughter's musical start.

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Dave Grohl recounted how he first met Taylor Hawkins while performing with the Foo Fighters at KROQ's Almost Acoustic Christmas, describing the circumstances that led him to recruit Hawkins away from Alanis Morissette's band, during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live. The conversation touched on a range of topics tied to Grohl's music and personal life.

Grohl also spoke about the Foo Fighters performing all week on the show, giving Kimmel's audience context for the band's extended presence. He discussed smoking 3,000 pounds of meat for the charity Hope United, detailing the scale of the cooking effort, and brought up a separate story about cooking for actor Vin Diesel.

The appearance also turned personal, with Grohl recalling that he knew his daughter Violet was going to be a musician when she was just four years old. He looked back even further on his own history, telling Kimmel about auditioning for his mother when he was ten years old. Grohl rounded out the conversation by discussing the Foo Fighters' new album, Your Favorite Toy.

Much of the exchange moved between Grohl's early musical memories and his current band activities, giving viewers a mix of history and present-day updates tied to the Foo Fighters' schedule on the show.

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