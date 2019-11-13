First We Feast Celebrates Japanese Cuisine With 'Gochi Gang' Series

First We Feast, part of Complex Networks, explores the fascinating world of Japanese comfort cooking in an all-new series titled "Gochi Gang," premiering Tuesday, November 12 at 11 a.m. ET on First We Feast's Youtube channel.

Inspired by "gochisousama," the traditional Japanese way to show appreciation after a good meal, "Gochi Gang" explores the cultural impact of Japanese cuisine in the U.S. Hosted by Youtube star and anime producer Reina Scully, "Gochi Gang" mixes food with fun as Reina eats her way through Japan's most delicious meals with an all-star lineup of food and pop-culture personalities.

The series highlights six unique aspects of Japanese cuisine with the help of Reina's celebrity friends, including:

· Japanese market tour with Bon Appétit's Claire Saffitz and YouTuber Mike Chen

· Wagyu tasting with YouTuber Philip DeFranco and "Hot Ones" host Sean Evans

· Anime food crash-course featuring rapper Denzel Curry, musician Thundercat and comedian Zack Fox

· Fried food feast featuring TV personality Adam Richman

· Deep-dive into Japanese eel with WWE star Asuka

· Regional ramen adventure with Ramen Burger inventor Keizo Shimamoto and chefs Frank Pinello, Mark Iacono, Ivan Orkin and Jack Nakamura

"Gochi Gang" is part of First We Feast's growing slate of international food programming. New episodes air Tuesdays at 11 a.m. ET on First We Feast's Youtube channel.

Founded in 2012, First We Feast views food as an illuminating lens into Pop culture, music, travel and more through its innovative slate of food-driven video franchises. Part of Complex Networks, First We Feast's Youtube channel is home to flagship shows "Hot Ones," "Feast Mansion,""The Burger Show" and more, has 7.5 million subscribers and over 1.1 billion views to date. "Hot Ones" won the 2018 Shorty Award for Best Web Series, the 2019 Webby Award for Food & Drink, and host Sean Evans won the 2018 and 2019 Webby Award for Best Web Personality/Host. First We Feast's "Food Skills" received the 2019 James Beard Award for Online Video, on Location and the 2014 award for Best Food Blog.

Photo Credit: First We Feast





Related Articles View More TV Stories