First Media's So Yummy Named As Partner Channel on Atmosphere

Atmosphere ( www.atmosphere.tv ), the leading streaming service for businesses - known for its network of free content channels including CHIVE TV, today announced a content distribution agreement with First Media's So Yummy. The So Yummy channel ( www.atmosphere.tv/channels/so-yummy ) joins the streaming service currently available in over 10,000 businesses, reaching more than 500,000 viewers per day.

So Yummy brings the best of fun and extravagant recipes to consumers, with deliciously delectable, non-stop, original food programming, including amazing food hacks and wildly creative cake decorations. So Yummy showcases a variety of content to suit anyone's taste, from frozen treats to baked delights, to themed recipes inspired by various holidays and television shows- and so much more. The free-to-stream channel will provide multiple opportunities for brands to engage and reach their target audiences.

"As So Yummy continues to grow its distribution, we couldn't be more excited to partner with Atmosphere to give audiences watching the platform a taste of inspiration food content," said Guy Oranim, Co-founder and CEO of First Media.

"We're ecstatic to have So Yummy join the Atmosphere family, it's an incredible, mouth-watering addition to our lineup of premium channels," said Leo Resig, Co-founder and CEO of Atmosphere. "Our customer base has been asking for a food channel and So Yummy delivers the perfect blend of tasty recipes and gorgeous footage perfect for Atmosphere's out-of-home audience."

Since its launch in early 2019, the Atmosphere platform has grown nearly three times in size, and currently adds roughly 1,000 new venues each month. In addition to the audio-optional programming, venues featuring Atmosphere can run custom promotions on their TVs to drive customer behavior via a Digital Signage tool. Earlier this year, Atmosphere also rolled out its new Custom Playlist feature which allows businesses to pick and choose up to five channels that automatically cycle through, consistently surfacing fresh and diverse content.

Atmosphere's audience reach continues to grow. According to Nielsen Atmosphere generates 600 million audience ad impressions per month. Atmosphere has spent the last year bolstering its advertising offering that includes granular targeting of audience segments, attribution and retargeting.

