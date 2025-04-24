First Authorized Doc Film on Hollywood Icon Mamie Van Doren in the Works

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Entitled “Mamie Exposed! The Life and Loves of the Last Blonde Bombshell”, the first authorized doc on Hollywood’s Blonde Bombshell, Mamie Van Doren, is in the works. The feature film is an intimate and unprecedented look inside the life of one of Hollywood’s most glamorous stars, and will reveal intimate never-before-shared SECRETS OF Van Doren’s enigmatic, scandalous, and fiercely private personal life. Production is currently taking place in Los Angeles and Newport Beach, and will be completed by the end of 2025.

Van Doren is on board as Executive Producer. Producers are Alan Eichler, Stephen Israel and Marc Saltarelli, who also directs - the same team that brought audiences the award-winning 2024 documentary “Studio One Forever.” They are also developing a narrative feature based on her published memoirs.

Said Van Doren, “I have been fiercely private my whole life, and at ninety-four I’ve decided to throw caution to the wind and reveal intimacies, secrets, and never before shared moments from my incredible life as the last original Hollywood Blonde Bombshell. Marc Saltarelli and his exceptional team are truly talented stewards of my documentary life story. Together we’re going to reveal and celebrate a provocative, entertaining, and indelible life journey.”

Van Doren was raised on a South Dakota farm without electricity or running water, Mamie (née Joan Olander) rose to the pinnacle of stardom in the Hollywood glamour era of the 1950’s and 60’s. Van Doren - one of the “Three M’s,” Mamie, Marilyn (Monroe) and (Jayne) Mansfield - rode the crest of the “blonde bombshell” craze, and is the only one to have survived to age 94. Originally sold as Universal’s answer to Marilyn, she carved out a niche of her own, becoming the first woman to do rock-and-roll on screen in such teenage cult classics as “Running Wild” with Bill Haley, “High School Confidential” with Jerry Lee Lewis, “Untamed Youth” with Eddie Cochran, “Sex Kittens Go to College,” and “Girls Town” with Paul Anka.

But for all her fame, Mamie was also the most enigmatic of the blondes. She closely guarded her personal life, allowing only brief glimpses behind the privacy of Joanie Olander. Through startlingly personal interviews with Van Doren, her family, and close friends, “Mamie Exposed!” is a fascinating personal look at the triumphs and losses, loves and regrets, and forces that shaped this little-understood, yet most singular of Hollywood personalities. Through additional interviews with cultural commentators, Hollywood historians, and experts in the cultural zeitgeist, the doc examines the fascinating and under-explored phenomenon of the 50’s blonde bombshells.

Still dynamically engaged with contemporary culture into her 90’s, Van Doren is an active online presence. She regularly posts photos, essays, and cultural commentary. In 2024 she released the bestselling single with orchestral band Pink Martini, "I told ya I love ya, now get out!", on Heinz Records.

Van Doren is a noted author, and has released two acclaimed memoirs, ‘Playing the Field: Sex, Stardom, Love, and Life in Hollywood” and ‘China and Me”. She recently finished writing her third memoir, with illustrations by acclaimed expressionist painter Stephen B. Whatley.

