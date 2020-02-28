Finn Wolfhard Joins RULES FOR WEREWOLVES Film

Deadline reports that "Stranger Things" and "It" actor Finn Wolfhard has joined the cast of "Rules for Werewolves."

The film is based on a short film that will premiere at SXSW. Both films are directed by Jeremy Schaulin-Rioux.

Playwright Kirk Lynn adapted the screenplay, which is based on his novel. It investigates the rituals and rhythms of a pack of wild teens as they break in and loot a new home, leaving someone (or something) behind for the cops to find.

"This short film represents the fourth time I've worked with Jeremy Schaulin-Rioux," said Wolfhard. "He's one of Canada's most imaginative directors, and I look forward to collaborating with him again as we take Kirk Lynn's provocative text and expand this short into a very strong feature reflecting teenage lives in the wild and anxious era."

Said Schaulin-Rioux: "Rules For Werewolves is the kind of movie I'm desperate to see and dying to make, especially with the dream team of Kirk, Finn, our producing team, Boldly and co-star Kelcey Mawema. Premiering the short at SXSW is a very exciting way to share a glimpse of this amazing new world."

Lynn's plays include "Stop Hitting Yourself" and "Your Mother's Copy of the Kama Sutra."

