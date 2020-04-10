Factory 25 Announces Other Music Documentary VIRTUAL CINEMA Release Benefiting Theaters & Record Stores

After premiering at the Tribeca Film Festival followed by a year-long festival run, the documentary Other Music by Puloma Basu and Rob Hatch-Miller was set to open in 30 cities around the world on April 17th to coincide with Record Store Day. That's not happening! The film's distributor, Factory 25, alongside Oscilloscope Laboratories have created a "Virtual Theatrical" plan, partnering with 50+ independent theaters and record stores across the country to sell streaming rentals starting April 17th with 50% of the net profit going to your favorite record shops or theater.



This is a chance to celebrate and support your favorite record shops and theaters by watching a documentary that captures the vital role of record stores in the musical and cultural lives of cities. Variety said: "Celebrates and immortalizes the culture of the record store." The film delves into the iconic New York City record store's influence with appearances by Tunde Adebimpe (TV On the Radio), Jason Schwartzman, Martin Gore (Depeche Mode), Matt Berninger (The National), Janeane Garofalo, Ezra Koenig (Vampire Weekend) and more.



"It's a story about record stores, sure, but moreover it's about the power of community, and the changing face of our cities and towns and culture. The film is a joyous celebration of creativity and the people and places that matter in this life. And it feels all the more relevant today." - Josh Madell, Former Owner of Other Music



Other Music was an influential and uncompromising New York City record store that was vital to the city's early 2000s indie music scene. But when the store is forced to close its doors due to rent increases, the homogenization of urban culture, and the shift from CDs to downloadable and streaming music, a cultural landmark is lost. Through vibrant storytelling, the documentary captures the record store's vital role in the musical and cultural life of the city, and highlights the artists whose careers it helped launch including Vampire Weekend, Animal Collective, Interpol, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, William Basinski, Neutral Milk Hotel, Sharon Van Etten, The Rapture and TV On The Radio.



The film will be available only via record shops and theaters starting April 17th and will not be available from other digital platforms for several months. The rental process will be easy for the viewer. Once the customer purchases the film from the record shop or theater starting April 17th they will be issued a rental via email. The film is viewable for 72 HOURS once you choose to start playing it on any internet-connected device, including laptops, tablets and smartphones. (Instructions on how to view it on your television via AppleTV, Roku and Chromecast will also be available).





