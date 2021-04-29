Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

FUSE Media Celebrates Asian Pacific History Month This Month

The Future Asian Pacific History Class of 2021 will be spotlighted through a short-form video series.

Apr. 29, 2021  

Continuing the new season of its growing Future History franchise, Fuse Media is celebrating Asian Pacific History Month throughout May by honoring the Future Asian Pacific History makers who are currently using their voice to drive positive change and whose impact on the world will be talked about in the future.

The Future Asian Pacific History Class of 2021 will be spotlighted through a short-form video series that premieres this week on the Fuse digital and social platforms, as well as its Fuse and FM (Fuse Music) linear channels.

The Future Asian Pacific History Class of 2021 is:

  • Singer, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist Dominic Fike. From Soundcloud to a major label bidding war, the release of his genre-crossing album "What Could Possibly Go Wrong?" made him a breakout star. Now, this Filipino - African American artist is ready for round 2.

  • Sex therapist, social worker and educator Sonalee Rashatwar lives and advocates a mantra of radical self-love. As a bisexual, nonbinary Indian American, her GOOD WORK is a challenge to racism, misogyny, size-ism and all the other 'isms' that affect our self-worth.

  • A third-gen Chinese-American, writer and comedian, Kristina Wong is driving social change through her biting humor. Kristina gleefully blurs the line between artist and activist, using her stage to bring much needed attention to social issues like homelessness, mental health, and anti-Asian racism.

  • Born and raised in Queens as a daughter of Taiwanese immigrants, Grace Meng is the first and only Asian American member of Congress from New York. She recently proposed the "Covid-19 Hate Crimes Act", which seeks to combat the rise in anti-Asian racism and violence.


