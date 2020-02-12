FULL FRONTAL WITH SAMANTHA BEE Ups Mike Drucker and Kristen Bartlett to Co-Head Writers

Emmy Award-winning FULL FRONTAL WITH SAMANTHA BEE has promoted veteran writers Mike Drucker and Kristen Bartlett to co-head writers of television's #1 ad-supported late-night show among young adults. Premiering in 2016 as the only female-hosted late-night program, Full Frontal continues to bring a unique voice and worldview to primetime, shining a bright light on the darkness that is Decision 2020 with a new episode airing tonight at 10:30 p.m. (ET/PT) on TBS. Season five of the late-night talker premiered last week following the unveiling of their new parental leave policy that's the best in late-night. The innovative plan offers staffers 20 weeks full pay for moms and primary caregivers, 4 weeks full pay for spouses/partners, health insurance and job protection for up to a year if they want to take more time off. FULL FRONTAL WITH SAMANTHA BEE is part of TBS' escapist, lean-back line-up of smart, imaginative programming that tells stories with heart and a comedic edge.



"Wait, we promoted who?", said Samantha Bee. "I'm kidding, of course we promoted Mike and Kristen. They have been an instrumental part of our writing team. I'm an incredible recognizer of the incredibly talented."



Mike Drucker is a writer and comedian living in New York City. His stand-up has been featured on Audible and at the Montreal Just for Laughs Comedy Festival, where he was selected for New Faces. Before joining the Full Frontal team in 2018, Drucker was a staff writer on such shows as The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Adam Ruins Everything, Bill Nye Saves the World, and The President Show. His writing has also appeared in video games for Nintendo and Sony, as well as publications such as The Onion, McSweeney's, and The New Yorker. He has five Emmy® nominations, but his landlord still won't let him get a dog.



Kristen Bartlett is an Emmy® nominated writer that has received WGA and Peabody Awards for her work on SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE and Full Frontal with Samantha Bee. Bartlett's comedy has been featured in Rolling Stone, The New York Times, Vulture and was named one of Hollywood's Top 100 New Writers on Tracking Board's Young and Hungry List. Bartlett's show The Dead Dads Club, a darkly funny take on loss, performed to sold-out audiences at the Upright Citizens Brigade Theatre in New York and at special engagements in Los Angeles and Montreal. Unlike Mike Drucker, Kristen has a dog, but he's nearly 15, so she lets him eat whatever he wants and wakes up in the middle of the night to make sure he's breathing.



"After three drafts of this statement, we landed on saying we're honored and excited for season five as well as deeply afraid of Election 2020," said Drucker and Bartlett. "We feel so thrilled that Sam put her trust in us, even though, let's be honest, she probably shouldn't have."



Full Frontal with Samantha Bee shines a spotlight on stories inside the Beltway and beyond, from sexual harassment in the media to the "boyfriend loophole," and from global warming to child marriage in the United States. Full Frontal also travels the world to cover international stories, with segments from China, Jordan, Germany, Russia, Scotland, Mexico and Iraq. In its first four seasons, Full Frontal has garnered an Outstanding Writing Emmy and a WGA Award for its two Not the White House Correspondents' Dinner specials honoring a free press, as well as seventeen Emmy nominations, an additional WGA Award nomination, a Television Critics Association Award for Outstanding Achievement in News and Information, two additional TCA Award nominations, two PGA nominations and four DGA nominations. The series is executive produced by Samantha Bee, Jason Jones, Tony Hernandez, Miles Kahn, Alison Camillo, and Pat King.



Full Frontal with Samantha Bee airs Wednesdays on TBS at 10:30 p.m. (ET/PT).





