FRISCO KING to Premiere on Paramount+ With Samuel L. Jackson

NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Frisco has a new king, and he's got more swagger and hustle than this Texas suburb is ready for. Oscar nominee Samuel L. Jackson reclaims the role of Russell Lee Washington Jr. in FRISCO KING, the highly anticipated original series from Oscar nominee Taylor Sheridan, expanding the TULSA KING universe. His reign begins December 18 with a two-episode premiere, followed by new episodes every Friday, exclusively on Paramount+.

Written by Taylor Sheridan, FRISCO KING follows seasoned New Orleans gangster Lee Washington as he lands in Frisco, Texas, and discovers a hustler's playground hidden beneath the polished surface of American suburbia. Recruiting an ambitious protégé, a loyal driver, and a growing network of eccentric partners, Lee transforms small hustles into big business. But, every new score raises the stakes, and as his influence grows, so do the risks, forcing Lee to stay one grift ahead. Frisco may not know it yet, but its new king has arrived.

In addition to Samuel L. Jackson, the series stars Asa Germann, Kai Caster, Lilah Pate and Savanna Gann, with a special appearance by Sylvester Stallone.

Produced by Paramount Television Studios and 101 Studios, FRISCO KING is executive produced by Oscar nominees Taylor Sheridan, Sylvester Stallone and Samuel L. Jackson. David C. Glasser, Ron Burkle, David Hutkin, Bob Yari, Christina Alexandra Voros, Michael Friedman, LaTanya Richardson Jackson and Keith Cox also executive produce. In addition to executive producing, Christina Alexandra Voros and Michael Friedman both directed four episodes with Voros directing the pilot.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 16 Days 11 Hrs 55 Min 52 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Don't Miss a TV News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more... Also text me