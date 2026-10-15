FRISCO KING to Premiere on Paramount+ With Samuel L. Jackson
Samuel L. Jackson and Sylvester Stallone executive produce the Taylor Sheridan crime series.
Frisco has a new king, and he's got more swagger and hustle than this Texas suburb is ready for. Oscar nominee Samuel L. Jackson reclaims the role of Russell Lee Washington Jr. in FRISCO KING, the highly anticipated original series from Oscar nominee Taylor Sheridan, expanding the TULSA KING universe. His reign begins December 18 with a two-episode premiere, followed by new episodes every Friday, exclusively on Paramount+.
Written by Taylor Sheridan, FRISCO KING follows seasoned New Orleans gangster Lee Washington as he lands in Frisco, Texas, and discovers a hustler's playground hidden beneath the polished surface of American suburbia. Recruiting an ambitious protégé, a loyal driver, and a growing network of eccentric partners, Lee transforms small hustles into big business. But, every new score raises the stakes, and as his influence grows, so do the risks, forcing Lee to stay one grift ahead. Frisco may not know it yet, but its new king has arrived.
In addition to Samuel L. Jackson, the series stars Asa Germann, Kai Caster, Lilah Pate and Savanna Gann, with a special appearance by Sylvester Stallone.
Produced by Paramount Television Studios and 101 Studios, FRISCO KING is executive produced by Oscar nominees Taylor Sheridan, Sylvester Stallone and Samuel L. Jackson. David C. Glasser, Ron Burkle, David Hutkin, Bob Yari, Christina Alexandra Voros, Michael Friedman, LaTanya Richardson Jackson and Keith Cox also executive produce. In addition to executive producing, Christina Alexandra Voros and Michael Friedman both directed four episodes with Voros directing the pilot.
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