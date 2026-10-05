TULSA KING Renewed for Fifth Season, Relocates to New York

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Starring Academy Award nominee Sylvester Stallone, TULSA KING has been renewed by Paramount+ for a fifth season ahead of the season four premiere on October 16th. Season five of TULSA KING will return to Dwight 'The General' Manfredi's mafia roots, relocating production from Atlanta to New York to coincide with the Season Five storyline, with production now underway.

Season Five's New York move will also see Scarlet Rose Stallone, who has played Spencer on all four seasons of the series, upped to a series regular. Joining the cast in series regular roles are ERIK PALLADINO (I Play Rocky), Glenn Fleshler (Billions), Anthony Skordi (The Last Frontier), and Nickola Shreli (Power Book IV: Force).

Drew Brown, EVP, Physical Production, Paramount Television Studios, said: 'We are thrilled to bring fans even more of this incredible series, and to be shooting the next season of Tulsa King in New York, where Dwight Manfredi's story will continue to evolve. We're proud of the work we've done in Georgia, and it remains an important venue for us.'

Empire State Development President, CEO and Commissioner Hope Knight said, 'We're excited to welcome the cast and crew of 'Tulsa King' to New York State for its fifth season. Under Governor Hochul's leadership, New York has built an unmatched home for film and television—world-class talent, iconic locations, and a Film Tax Credit Program that delivers real jobs and investment for New Yorkers. 'Tulsa King' represents the latest in a growing list of projects proudly filmed in New York.'

About Tulsa King Season Four

Tulsa King Season Four premieres on Friday, October 16, exclusively on Paramount+.

In Season Four, Dwight (Stallone) fights to legitimize his empire and protect his crew as corrupt politicians, dangerous new enemies, and a crushing personal loss hit from every direction. However, every hard-won gain comes with even harder truths: about loyalty, leadership and the cost of ambition. Each move drags Dwight deeper into the street instincts he left behind in New York – turning Tulsa into a battleground and Dwight into the one threat no one can afford to underestimate.

In addition to Stallone, Tulsa King Season Four stars Martin Starr, Jay Will, Vincent Piazza, Annabella Sciorra, Chris Caldovino, McKenna Quigley Harrington, Frank Grillo, Mike 'Cash Flo' Walden, James Russo, Kevin Pollak, Neal McDonough, with Garrett Hedlund and Dana Delany. Gretchen Mol also joins the cast for Season 4 as a series regular.

Emmy winner and Academy Award nominee Terence Winter is head writer and executive producer. Tulsa King is also executive produced by Academy Award nominee Taylor Sheridan, Sylvester Stallone, David C. Glasser, Ron Burkle, David Hutkin, Bob Yari, Thomas Kelly, and Keith Cox.

The series is produced by Paramount Television Studios and 101 Studios.

The first three seasons of Tulsa King are available exclusively on Paramount+.

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