FRENCH EXIT Starring Michelle Pfeiffer, Lucas Hedges Lands at Sony Pictures Classics

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Sony Pictures Classics will release "French Exit," a satirical film starring Michelle Pfeiffer and Lucas Hedges.

The film is about Frances Price (Pfeiffer), a New York socialite who discovers the body of her husband in their bedroom and then goes skiing for the weekend. Eventually, she and directionless son, Malcolm (Hedges), sell their possessions and move to Paris for a new life.

Patrick deWitt's's novel of the same name provided the story; deWitt is also the screenwriter on the project.

"To work with Sony Pictures Classics is a dream come true for me," said director Azazel Jacobs. "They have given us so many beautiful, inspiring films over the years, and the incredible care and expertise with which they release them has always impressed me. As I prepare to embark on production, I am happy and relieved to know that French Exit will ultimately be in their hands."

Pfeiffer starred as Velma Von Tussle in the 2007 film adaptation of "Hairspray," and played her first leading role in musical sequel "Grease 2." She's also known for playing Catwoman in "Batman Returns," and for starring recently in Marvel's "Ant-Man and The Wasp."

22-year-old Hedges was nominated for the Academy Award for best supporting actor for his work on playwright/screenwriter Kenneth Lonergan's "Manchester By The Sea." He also starred in "Lady Bird" and "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri." His Broadway credits include "The Waverly Gallery," also by Kenneth Lonergan.

Read the original story at The Hollywood Reporter.





