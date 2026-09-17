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FREE LEONARD PELTIER Documentary to Stream on Netflix

Jesse Short Bull and David France direct the 107-minute documentary about the American Indian Movement leader.

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FREE LEONARD PELTIER Documentary to Stream on Netflix

FREE LEONARD PELTIER, a documentary directed by Jesse Short Bull and David France, will stream on Netflix starting October 12, 2026.

The film is produced by Jhane Myers, Paul McGuire, and Bird Runningwater, and executive produced by Jodi Archambault and Nika Soon-shiong, with Kevin Jennings serving as co-executive producer.

Leonard Peltier, one of the surviving leaders of the American Indian Movement, has been in prison for 50 years following a contentious conviction for the murder of two FBI agents. After global outrage and continued failed appeals, a new generation of Native activists arrives to revive calls for his freedom. This time, things are different.

The documentary runs 107 minutes.

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