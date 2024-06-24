FREAKY FRIDAY 2 Begins Filming With Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis

The film will arrive in theaters in 2025.

By: Jun. 24, 2024
Freaky Friday 2, the previously announced sequel to the 2003 Disney remake, has officially begun production. 

Disney shared the news alongside a photo of Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis on set, who are reprising their roles as Anna and Tess Coleman.

Other returning actors include Mark Harmon as Ryan- husband of Tess and father to Anna- Chad Michael Murray as Anna's crush Jake, along with Christina Vidal Mitchell, Haley Hudson, Lucille Soong, Stephen Tobolowsky, and Rosalind Chao. New to the franchise are Julia Butters, Manny Jacinto, Maitreyi Ramakrishnan and Sophia Hammons.

The film is directed by Nisha Gantra and is slated to arrive in theaters in 2025.

Take a look at the photo below!

Photo credit: Walt Disney Studios



