FREAKY FRIDAY 2 Begins Filming With Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis

Freaky Friday 2, the previously announced sequel to the 2003 Disney remake, has officially begun production.

Disney shared the news alongside a photo of Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis on set, who are reprising their roles as Anna and Tess Coleman.

Other returning actors include Mark Harmon as Ryan- husband of Tess and father to Anna- Chad Michael Murray as Anna's crush Jake, along with Christina Vidal Mitchell, Haley Hudson, Lucille Soong, Stephen Tobolowsky, and Rosalind Chao. New to the franchise are Julia Butters, Manny Jacinto, Maitreyi Ramakrishnan and Sophia Hammons.

The film is directed by Nisha Gantra and is slated to arrive in theaters in 2025.

Take a look at the photo below!

The Colemans are back and coming to theaters in 2025! The sequel to Freaky Friday is now in production! pic.twitter.com/0PfBycJRzi — Walt Disney Studios (@DisneyStudios) June 24, 2024

Photo credit: Walt Disney Studios

