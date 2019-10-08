FOX Sports Signs Rob Gronkowski as NFL Analyst

FOX Sports expands its elite NFL talent roster by adding Rob "Gronk" Gronkowski, a three-time SUPER BOWL champion with the New England Patriots and one of the greatest tight ends in NFL history, as NFL analyst for its extensive portfolio of NFL programming. Today's announcement was made by Brad Zager, Executive Producer and Executive Vice President, Head of Production and Operations, FOX Sports.

Gronkowski makes his analyst debut on FOX NFL THURSDAY PRESENTED BY VERIZON Thursday, Oct. 10, at 7:30 PM ET on FOX. He joins Pro Football Hall of Famers Terry Bradshaw, Michael Strahan and Tony Gonzalez, and NFL insider Peter Schrager for the Thursday pregame show.

"We're thrilled Rob chose Fox Sports for the next phase of his football life," Zager said. "He is one of the most popular players to ever play the game and also one of the best tight ends in NFL history. His passion for the game and larger-than-life personality make him a perfect fit for FOX Sports."

A five-time Pro Bowler and four-time first-team All-Pro, Gronkowski played a significant role in helping his New England Patriots maintain their position of dominance in the league, producing multiple SUPER BOWL titles.

"I'm extremely excited to be joining FOX Sports," Gronkowski said. "For the past 25 years, they've offered viewers top-notch NFL programming from the field to the booth to the studio. Their deep talent roster is unmatched, which was important for me as I embark on this new chapter in my life because I'll be able to learn from the best in the business."

During his illustrious career, Gronkowski recorded 521 career receptions, 7,861 receiving yards, 79 receiving touchdowns, the most 1,000-yard seasons by a tight end (four) and the most postseason receiving touchdowns (12). His 79 career touchdown catches rank him third all-time among tight ends. With a postseason record of 1,163 receiving yards, he ranks ninth all-time in postseason receiving yards, regardless of position.



Photo Credit: FOX Sports





