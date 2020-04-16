FOX Announces Premiere Date for New Dating Series LABOR OF LOVE

This summer, FOX levels up dating to mating by taking viewers along on one woman's unconventional journey toward potential love and motherhood with the new unscripted show LABOR OF LOVE. The groundbreaking series, hosted by award-winning actress Kristin Davis ("Sex and the City"), and produced by Propagate Content ("Charmed," "Haunted," "Running Wild With Bear Grylls") and Full Picture ("Project Runway"), will debut Thursday, May 21 (9:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX.

Watch the all-new promo below!

LABOR OF LOVE focuses on Kristy Katzmann, a 41-year old, smart, successful and beautiful career woman who seems to have it all - that is, except THE ONE thing she wants the most. Like so many women in America today, she is ready to have a child and start a family, but has yet to meet the potential father of her children. Kristy will be matched with 15 sexy, sophisticated and like-minded men, who are ready to let their paternal sides shine.

Each week, the aspiring fathers-to-be will be faced with challenges that will put their parenting and partnership skills to the test. If they prove worthy, they will advance to the next week, and for those who don't, Kristy will let them know that she does not see herself starting a family with them. After eight weeks of intuitive and hilarious challenges, breathtakingly romantic dates and some heartwarming, yet borderline awkward gestures from the men, mother-to-be Kristy, with the help of Kristin as a sounding board, will decide if she has found the man with whom she'd like to settle down and start a family or if she'd rather continue on the path to motherhood on her own.

"When I first heard the premise of LABOR OF LOVE, I knew I had to be a part of this show," said Kristin Davis. "I believe every woman should feel empowered to go after their dreams, whether it be professional or personal, and to be at Kristy's side as she took her future into her own hands was truly exciting."

LABOR OF LOVE is produced by Propagate Content and Full Picture. Howard Owens, Ben Silverman, Anne Walls, Spike Van Briesen and Laurie Girion serve as executive producers. Kristin Davis is a producer. "Like" LABOR OF LOVE on Facebook at @LaborofLoveFOX. Join the conversation using #LaborOfLove. Check out photos and videos on Instagram @LaborofLoveFOX.





