FOX Announces Fall Premiere Dates for 2021-22 Season

FOX has set fall premiere dates for its new and returning series.

Hit series 9-1-1 returns for its fifth season on Monday, Sept. 20 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT), followed by the series premiere of uplifting drama THE BIG LEAP (9:00-10:00 PM ET/PT), starring Scott Foley, Simone Recasner, Piper Perabo, Ser'Darius Blain and Teri Polo.

All-new drama OUR KIND OF PEOPLE, from executive producers Karin Gist and Lee Daniels, debuts Tuesday, Sept. 21 (9:00-10:00 PM ET/PT), after the Season Five premiere of THE RESIDENT (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT).

In a special two-night premiere event on Wednesday, Sept. 22 and Thursday, Sept. 23, television's #1 series, THE MASKED SINGER, returns for its sixth season (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT), followed by the debut of first-of-its-kind avatar singing competition series ALTER EGO (9:00-10:00 PM ET/PT).

Animation Domination returns Sunday, Sept. 26, with THE SIMPSONS' unprecedented 33rd season (8:00-8:30 PM ET/PT), followed by Season Two of THE GREAT NORTH (8:30-9:00 PM ET/PT), Season 12 of BOB'S BURGERS (9:00-9:30 PM ET/PT) and Season 19 of FAMILY GUY (9:30-10:00 PM ET/PT).

Additionally, THURSDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL presented by Bud Light Platinum on FOX kicks off Oct. 7 (8:00 PM-CC ET/5:00 PM-CC PT), with the Los Angeles Rams facing the Seattle Seahawks

WWE'S FRIDAY NIGHT SMACKDOWN continues on Fridays (8:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) throughout the season.

FOX fall premieres of new and returning series are listed below in chronological order (all times are ET/PT):

FOX FALL 2021 PREMIERE SCHEDULE

MONDAY, SEPT. 20

8:00-9:00 PM 9-1-1 (Season Five Premiere)

9:00-10:00 PM THE BIG LEAP (new series)

TUESDAY, SEPT. 21

8:00-9:00 PM THE RESIDENT (Season Five Premiere)

9:00-10:00 PM OUR KIND OF PEOPLE (new series)

WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 22

8:00-9:00 PM THE MASKED SINGER (Season Six Premiere)

9:00-10:00 PM ALTER EGO (new series)

THURSDAY, SEPT. 23

8:00-9:00 PM THE MASKED SINGER (Part Two)

9:00-10:00 PM ALTER EGO (Part Two)

FRIDAY (ONGOING)

8:00-10:00 PM WWE'S FRIDAY NIGHT SMACKDOWN

SATURDAY (ONGOING)

7:00-10:30 PM FOX SPORTS SATURDAY

SUNDAY, SEPT. 26

8:00-8:30 PM THE SIMPSONS (Season 33 Premiere)

8:30-9:00 PM THE GREAT NORTH (Season Two Premiere)

9:00-9:30 PM BOB'S BURGERS (Season 12 Premiere)

9:30-10:00 PM FAMILY GUY (Season 19 Premiere)

THURSDAY, Beginning Oct. 7

8:00 PM-CC ET/ THURSDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL ON FOX

5:00 PM-CC PT