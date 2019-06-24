FOX Announces Fall Premiere Dates

FOX has set the fall premiere dates for its new and returning series.

Kicking off the new season, the 71st PRIMETIME EMMY AWARDS® will air LIVE coast-to-coast from the Microsoft Theater at L.A. LIVE in Los Angeles on Sunday, Sept. 22 (8:00-11:00 PM ET live/5:00-8:00 PM PT live) on FOX. Don Mischer Productions and Done+Dusted will co-produce the event.

Hit drama 9-1-1 returns for its third season on Monday, Sept. 23 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT), followed by the series premiere of crime drama PRODIGAL SON (9:00-10:00 PM ET/PT), starring Tom Payne, Emmy Award and Golden Globe nominee Michael Sheen, Bellamy Young and Lou Diamond Phillips.

All-new Tuesdays begin Sept. 24 , with the sixth and final season premiere of EMPIRE (9:00-10:00 PM ET/PT), following the Season Three return of THE RESIDENT (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT).

On Wednesday, Sept. 25 , television's #1 new series, THE MASKED SINGER, returns with a special two-hour season premiere (8:00-10:00 PM ET/PT).

THURSDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL, with NFL Hall of Famers Terry Bradshaw, Howie Long and Michael Strahan headlining the pregame show, returns Sept. 26 (7:30 PM-CC ET live/4:30 PM-CC PT live), as the Green Bay Packers host the Philadelphia Eagles.

Animation Domination returns Sunday, Sept. 29 , with the premieres of THE SIMPSONS' unprecedented 31st season (8:00-8:30 PM ET/PT); the all-new animated comedy BLESS THE HARTS (8:30-9:00 PM ET/PT), featuring the voices of Kristen Wiig, Maya Rudolph, Jillian Bell and Ike Barinholtz; the 10th season of BOB'S BURGERS (9:00-9:30 PM ET/PT, in its new regular time period); and the 17th season of FAMILY GUY (9:30-10:00 PM ET/PT, in its new regular time period).

The series premiere of new drama ALMOST FAMILY, starring Brittany Snow, Megalyn Echikunwoke, Emily Osment and Academy Award winner Timothy Hutton, will launch Wednesday, Oct. 2 (9:00-10:00 PM ET/PT), following the time period premiere of THE MASKED SINGER (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT).

WWE's flagship program, WWE'S SMACKDOWN LIVE, debuts Friday, Oct. 4 (8:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. The weekly, two-hour live event will air 52 weeks a year, offering fans a unique combination of edge-of-your-seat action, unpredictable drama and world-class athleticism. WWE'S SMACKDOWN LIVE has helped launch the careers of pop-culture icons Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, John Cena, Undertaker, Triple H, "Stone Cold" Steve Austin and The Bella Twins.

FOX fall premieres of new and returning series are listed below in chronological order (all times are ET/PT):

FOX FALL 2019 PREMIERES

(All Times ET/PT, except where noted)

Sunday, Sept. 22

8:00-11:00 PM ET/ 71ST PRIMETIME EMMY AWARDS

live in all time zones

Monday, Sept. 23

8:00-9:00 PM 9-1-1 (Season Three Premiere)

9:00-10:00 PM PRODIGAL SON (Series Premiere)

Tuesday, Sept. 24

8:00-9:00 PM THE RESIDENT (Season Three Premiere)

9:00-10:00 PM EMPIRE (Season Six Premiere)

Wednesday, Sept. 25

8:00-10:00 PM THE MASKED SINGER (Two-Hour Season Two Premiere)

Thursday, Sept. 26

7:30 PM-CC ET live/ THURSDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL (Season Two Premiere)

4:30 PM-CC PT live

Sunday, Sept. 29

8:00-8:30 PM THE SIMPSONS (Season 31 Premiere)

8:30-9:00 PM BLESS THE HARTS (Series Premiere)

9:00-9:30 PM BOB'S BURGERS (Season 10 Premiere)

9:30-10:00 PM FAMILY GUY (Season 17 Premiere)

Wednesday, Oct. 2

8:00-9:00 PM THE MASKED SINGER (Time Period Premiere)

9:00-10:00 PM ALMOST FAMILY (Series Premiere)

Friday, Oct. 4

8:00-10:00 PM WWE'S SMACKDOWN LIVE (FOX Sports Premiere)





