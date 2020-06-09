FOLLOWED Debuts In Drive-In Theaters Nationwide June 26

Originally slated for April 10, 2020, the social media horror film FOLLOWED will be released in drive-in theaters nationwide on June 26, 2020.



When aspiring social media influencer "DropTheMike" is offered a lucrative sponsorship to grow his channel, he's joined by his video crew on a visit to one of the most haunted hotels in America, where he'll give his audience a horrific night of thrill-seeking the likes of which they have never seen before. What begins as a fun investigative challenge including the infamous Elevator Ritual quickly descends into a personal hell of true evil, begging the timely question: how far would you go to pursue internet fame?



Run time: 96 Minutes



