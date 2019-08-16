FIREFLY LANE On Netflix Adds Sarah Chalke

Deadline reports that Sarah Chalke (Friends From College) will lead opposite Katherine Heigl in Netflix's upcoming drama series Firefly Lane.

Firefly Lane is the sweeping story of two inseparable best friends and their enduring, complicated bond, spanning four tumultuous decades.

Awkward and shy, Chalke's character Kate Mularkey has always been in the shadow of her best friend, legendary talk show host and journalist Tully Hart (Heigl). With an endearingly self-deprecating wit, Kate is often underestimated, but she's fiercely intelligent and fiercely loyal. She has the biggest heart, and a hidden wild streak. Firefly Lane follows the story of Kate and Tully's enduring friendship from their teen years through their forties - as they weather career ups and downs, love triangles, marriage and divorce, and countless dramas along with way. Throughout their lives, THE ONE constant they have is each other: partners in crime, platonic soulmates, always up for their next adventure.

Chalke starred as Dr. Elliot Reed on Scrubs, and as Stella on How I Met Your Mother. She was most recently seen on Netflix's Friends From College.

Read the original story on Deadline.





