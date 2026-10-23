FALLOUT SHELTER: THE EXPERIMENT to Premiere on Prime Video

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Prime Video has announced the premiere date for its upcoming unscripted competition series inspired by the Fallout universe, Fallout Shelter: The Experiment. The announcement was made on October 23, 2026, in celebration of Fallout Day.

The season consists of ten episodes, with the first four premiering on January 13, 2027, followed by three episodes weekly through January 27, 2027. Produced by Studio Lambert in co-production with Kilter Films and in association with Bethesda Game Studios, Fallout Shelter: The Experiment will be available exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.

From the epic world of the smash hit drama series and one of the most celebrated video game franchises of all time, Fallout Shelter: The Experiment is a new reality competition series that invites everyday participants to test their aptitude for the apocalypse in Vault-Tec's state-of-the-art bomb-proof vault shelters. They will go head to head in a series of high-octane drills, psychological dilemmas and morally challenging behavior trials until one special dweller emerges to win the prize of a lifetime--$1,000,000.

Fallout Shelter: The Experiment is executive produced by Amina Badresingh, Toni Ireland, Stephen Lovelock, Stephen Yemoh, Jack Burgess, Tim Harcourt and Stephen Lambert of Studio Lambert; Jonathan Nolan, Lisa Joy and Athena Wickham of Kilter Films; and James Altman and Todd Howard of Bethesda Game Studios.

About Prime Video

Prime Video is a first-stop entertainment destination offering customers a vast selection of premium movies, series, live sports and free ad-supported (FAST) Channels in one app across thousands of devices. Customers can discover Prime Originals from Amazon MGM Studios alongside an unmatched library of licensed movies and series; Prime-exclusive tier 1 live sports; and playback features like X-Ray and Shop the Show that enhance the viewing experience.

All customers, with or without Prime, can also access 100+ add-on streaming subscriptions (AMC+, Apple TV, FOX One, HBO Max, MGM+, Paramount+, Peacock Premium Plus, STARZ, Wonder Project, and more), 900+ FAST Channels, and the largest selection of titles available to rent or buy.

In April 2026, Amazon shared Prime Video is a large and profitable business in its own right.

Prime Video is one of many benefits included with a Prime membership, which bundles savings, convenience, and entertainment. U.S. Prime members can share benefits, including Prime Video, through Amazon Family.

For more information on Prime Video, visit www.amazon.com/primevideo.

About Studio Lambert

Studio Lambert is an award-winning independent television production company, headquartered in London and operating across the UK and USA. Founded in 2008 by CEO Stephen Lambert who runs it together with Chief Creative Officer, Tim Harcourt, the studio is known for creating some of the most talked-about unscripted shows of the last decade including: the new Grand Tour for Prime Video; the fifteen-times Emmy award-winning The Traitors for NBC Peacock; Netflix's BAFTA-winning Squid Game: The Challenge; seven seasons of The Circle for Netflix, and a forthcoming series of The Circle for Hulu; and the Emmy award-winning Undercover Boss for CBS.

About Kilter Films

Kilter Films is an award-winning Los Angeles-based production company founded and run by Lisa Joy and Jonathan Nolan with their producing partner Athena Wickham. Nolan is a critically acclaimed, Academy Award- and Emmy Award-nominated writer, director, and producer, known for his work on The Dark Knight, Interstellar, and Memento. Joy is an Emmy Award-nominated writer, director, and producer.

Kilter Films partnered with Bethesda Game Studios to develop the Emmy-nominated television series Fallout for Amazon, based on the worldwide best-selling video game franchise, starring Ella Purnell, Aaron Moten, Walton Goggins, and Kyle MacLachlan, with Nolan directing the first three episodes. Fallout was critically acclaimed, a massive global hit breaking numerous streaming records, and garnered 17 Emmy nominations in its first season. The series returned for its highly anticipated second season on December 17, 2025, with Joy directing episode six. In March 2026, the series surpassed 100 million viewers worldwide across its first two seasons, making it one of Prime Video's most watched series, ever. Season three is currently in production.

Additionally, Kilter Films is partnering with Michael B. Jordan's Outlier Society to produce the television series adaptation of Rebecca Yarros' #1 New York Times bestselling adult fantasy novel Fourth Wing for Amazon. Kilter Films is also developing a live-action television series adaptation of Wolfenstein, one of the most iconic and influential video game franchises of all time, with the games developer, MachineGames, for Amazon.

Kilter Films also produced HBO's hit series Westworld, which amassed 54 Emmy nominations over its four seasons, along with DGA, WGA, PGA, and SAG nominations, and remains the highest-rated first season show in HBO's history. Previously, Kilter Films produced the series adaptation of William Gibson's 2014 sci-fi thriller novel, The Peripheral, starring Chloe Grace Moretz, Gary Carr, and Jack Reynor for Amazon, and the Emmy-nominated crime series Person of Interest, created by Nolan, which ran for five seasons and over 100 episodes on CBS.

In film, Joy made her feature film directorial debut with Reminiscence for Warner Bros. Starring Hugh Jackman, Rebecca Ferguson, and Thandiwe Newton, Joy wrote the script, which landed on The Black List, and produced with Nolan and Wickham. Kilter Films also produces interactive and transmedia marketing for which they have won three Emmy Awards for 'Outstanding Emerging Media.'

About Bethesda Game Studios

Bethesda Game Studios is the award-winning development team known around the world for its ground-breaking work on The Elder Scrolls and Fallout series. Bethesda Game Studios is the creator of the online open-world multiplayer game Fallout 76; Fallout 4, the winner of more than 200 'Best Of' awards including the 2016 BAFTA and 2016 D.I.C.E. Game of the Year; Fallout Shelter, the award-winning mobile game with more than 230 million downloads; Fallout 3, the 2008 'Game of the Year'; The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim, the 2011 'Game of the Year'; The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion, the 2006 'Game of the Year'; and the critically acclaimed Starfield. Founded in 2001, Bethesda Game Studios has earned its reputation as one of the industry's most respected and accomplished game development studios. For more information on Bethesda Game Studios, visit www.bethesdagamestudios.com.





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